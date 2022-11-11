Sita Ramam Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur starrer romantic film

Sita Ramam/File photo

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna, the period romantic film Sita Ramam was released in the theatres on August 5 in the original Telugu language and the dubbed Tamil and Malayalam languages. Seeing its thunderous response, the film's Hindi version hit the theatres on September 2.

Though the film's South Indian versions had their OTT premiere on the Amazon Prime Video platform on September 9 a month after their theatrical release, the film's Hindi version didn't release on the streaming platform even after two months and now, finally, after more than sixty days, Sita Ramam in Hindi will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 18.

The streaming platform took to its social media handles and made the announcement as it wrote, "Kuch alag hi tha, uss zamane ka pyaar- Sita Ramam ka Pyaar. Dekhiye Sita Ramam ab Hindi me", along with sharing a 1 minute and 5 seconds clip from Hanu Raghavapudi directorial.

Set against the backdrop of war, Sita Ramam follows the love story between the soldier Lieutenant Ram played by the Malayalam superstar Dulquer and his lady love Sita Mahalakshmi played by Mrunal in her Telugu debut. Rashmika, who made her Bollywood debut recently in Goodbye, is also seen in a pivotal role in the film as Waheeda.

Former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu also heaped praises on the film after watching it. Naidu called the film ' a must-watch for everyone' and congratulated the entire team on his Twitter account on August 17. Dulquer had expressed his gratitude to the politician in his reply. Reacting to the politician's tweet, the Karwaan actor wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude sir!!!"



Along with winning the hearts of the audience, the film also was a huge success at the box office as it earned close to Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.