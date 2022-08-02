Sita Ramam FIRST review out: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna starrer is 'a beautiful flick'

Sita Ramam poster-Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

Sita Ramam film review: The Telugu romantic drama Sita Ramam starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles is scheduled to release on August 5. However, the first review of the film is out from Umair Sandhu, a UAE-based critic who has seen the film as he is part of the overseas censor board.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Umair called Sita Ramam 'a beautiful flick' as he wrote, "First review from overseas censor #sitaramam is a beautiful flick! Engaging flick with eye-catching cinematography!".

Calling Dulquer's act his career-best performance and rating the film 3.5/5, he continued, "@dqsalmaan gave career best performance. @rashmika_mandanna @mrunalthakur is in terrific form! Class audience will love this saga! 3.5/5".





Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this romantic drama set against the backdrop of war follows the love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna plays a very significant role as Afreen in Sita Ramam.



READ | Sita Ramam trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna's film is perfect ode to 'timeless romance'

Ahead of the release, the makers have shared some awe-inspiring character posters of actors Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram, Mrunal Thakur, as the charming Sita, Rashmika Mandanna as the rebellious Afreen, and Tharun Bhascker as Balaji which has created a lot of buzz and anticipation among the movie audiences.

Backed by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, Sita Ramam is being presented by Vyjayanthi Movies and also features Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj in important roles. The film features camerawork by PS Vinod and Vishal Chandrasekhar is rendering the music.

Sita Ramam will arrive in theatres worldwide on August 5 this year, in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.