Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salman-Mrunal Thakur's blockbuster hit film to release in Hindi on THIS date

Sita Ramam will release in Hindi on September 2. The Dalquer Salman starrer romantic drama was released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

Sita Ramam/Twitter

Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam, a classic love story, with a dose of action is set to release in Hindi on September 2, 2022. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie showcases the fact that humanity is above all including war, boundaries and religion. The film also stars the south sensation Rashmika Mandana in a pivotal role.

Set in 1964, the film tells the story of Lt. Ram, an orphan army officer serving at Kashmir border who gets anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi. Ram is on a mission to find Sita and confess his love.
 
The sparkling chemistry between Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur is set to transport the audience in the Hindi belt into their beautiful romantic world as Sita Ramam is gearing up for release in the language on September 2.

READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff says he envies Ranveer Singh for 'his wife', Karan Johar gives epic reaction

Sita Ramam, a period music romantic drama, was released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 5 and it continues to do strong business at the box-office. The film emerged as a critical and commercial success, grossing over Rs 75 crore at the box office.

As for the film's Hind version, Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios & Swapna (producer) are bringing the Hindi release to cinemas.

