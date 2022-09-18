Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan thanks Hindi audience for showering love on period-romantic film

Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages on August 5 to glowing reviews and critical acclaim. The film was later dubbed in Hindi and released in the Northern belt almost a month later on September 2.

The OK Kanmani actor took to his Instagram on Saturday, September 17, and shared a long note expressing gratitude to the Hindi audience for showering love on their period-romantic film. The actor shared a string of pictures from a recent media event celebrating the success of Sita Ramam's Hindi version.

Along with the photos, he wrote, "A big big thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the Hindi Audiences for the love extended towards #SitaRamam's Hindi theatrical release. The love continues to pour and grow each day. And as much love and gratitude to the Hindi media across the country for giving the film visibility and support."

"It was a wonderful event and we had the warmest reunion with our team. Always fills my heart to reunite with our Sita Garu @mrunalthakur, our captain Hanu sir @hanurpudi our own maestro @composer_vishal, and of course our Godfather my favourite #AshwiniDutt garu. Much love and gratitude to the trailblazer Dr @jayantilalgadaofficial for handholding us through this release", he concluded.

Set in the 1960s, this film traces the journey of Lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer, who sets on a journey to find Sita Mahalakshmi, played by Mrunal, in order to propose his love for her. The film's South Indian versions were recently released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video India on September 9.



Meanwhile, Dulquer will be next seen in an upcoming psychological thriller film Chup alongside Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt. The R Balki directorial, which focuses on the search for a serial killer who targets film critics, is all set to hit the theatres on September 23, 2022.