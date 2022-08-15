Sita Ramam box office collection: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark worldwide

File Photo

Sita Ramam, a historical romantic drama from Dulquer Salmaan, has become a box office success. According to the producers, the Hanu Raghavapudi-directed film has amassed a global total of 50 crore rupees. The movie is now the third Dulquer starrer to earn a million dollars in the US.

Dulquer plays a lieutenant officer in the Indian army in the movie. The setting for the story is the Kashmir of the 1960s. Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth play significant parts as well.

The film's creators revealed in a video posted to Twitter on Monday that it has earned over Rs 50 crore at the box office and is still going strong. Following the incredible reception to the movie last week, Dulquer issued a thank-you message on his Twitter page.

He wrote, “My first ever film that was dubbed In Telugu and released was OK Bangaram. Thanks to Mani Sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing. Then, Nagi & Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in Mahanati, and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. Ammadi became a permanent part of my life wherever I went. Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante & Kurup were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I’ll never forget."

Dulquer continued, "When Swapna and Hanu approached me with Sita Ramam, I knew I was in safe hands. I knew we would be delivering a quality film and I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking. The film is a combined effort of so many artists and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you’re showing all of us, be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn’t something we can explain in words."