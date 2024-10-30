Diwali 2024 is witnessing a great battle at the box office when two big films—Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa—are going to be released simultaneously. Who is going to win the first round?

The film exhibition market in India has been streamlined in the recent times by the producers and exhibitors. Earlier, the business was not as traceable as it is now. Books were not kept straight and the makers got cheated a lot in the process. However, it’s all different now. From screen count to theatres in certain areas, everything gets documented. Same is the case with this week’s big releases—Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Though the makers of both the films have been fighting for more screens recently and some nasty things have been said from both sides, but it seems every relevant party has come to an agreement now.

As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, the advance ticket booking for both the films has started in full swing, and the major theatre chains have decided to tilt slightly in favour of Singham Again. It’s not a bad decision simply because the heavily star-studded Singham Again would have been made at a bigger budget, and it would require more screens in order to recover the money. In any case, after the initial two-three days, it’s all about the audience’s choice.

Cinema chains such as PVR Inox, MovieMax, NY Cinemas, Rajhans, MovieTime and Miraj have given 60% shows to Singham Again and 40% shows to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Cinepolis has allotted 58% and 42% to Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Some cinema halls have also decided to run extra shows for both the films.

Bollywood Hungama also hints at inflated ticket pricing for both the films.

READ | Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3