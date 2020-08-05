Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for COVID-19. He took to his Facebook page and confirmed the report. SPB revealed that he had chest congestion for a few days and also cold and fever. This led to him get tested and now he is admitted to the hospital. He chose to stay in the hospital for a quick recovery and also to keep his family safe. Balasubrahmanyam is among a few celebs who are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

In the video, the singer also said, "Last two to three days I've been having some discomfort - chest congestion, phlegm, cold and fever on and off. I didn't have any other problem, but I didn't take it easy, went to the hospital and got checked. They said it is a very mild positive of Corona and you can stay home and self-quarantine while taking medications."

SPB concluded, "I’m perfectly alright now, apart from a cold and slight fever. I will be discharged in two days; I’ve just come to the hospital to take rest and have my medication properly. Lots of people have been calling me to enquire, but I just want to state that I’m fine now. Thank you all so much for your concern."

Balasubrahmanyam is one of the most popular playback singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist in the country. He has sung for Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. He is also a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee.