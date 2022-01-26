Singer Sandhya Mukherjee declines Padma Shri award, says THIS

On Tuesday, government officials contacted Sandhya Mukherjee, also known as Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, in order to offer her Padma Shri award. However, she refused to accept the award and said that she is not willing to be named as ‘Padma Shri recipient’ in the awards list.

Her daughter Soumi Sengupta told PTI, “At the age of 90, with a singing career spanning over about eight decades, being chosen for Padma Shri is demeaning for a singer of her stature.” She further said, “Padma Shri is more deserving for a junior artiste, not ‘Gitasree’ Sandhya Mukhopadhyay. Her family and all the lovers of her songs feel.”

A number of people have supported her decision. One of them wrote, “Quite frankly, giving a Padma Shri to Sandhya Mukherjee right now, when she is 90, is just insulting. She should be getting a Bharat Ratna or, at least, a Dadasaheb Phalke. She is without a doubt one of the greatest playback singers this country has ever produced. “The second one mentioned, “I am happy that she rejected this award. She deserves way, way better than this.”

Another mentioned, “And he received the award in hand just two days before he expired....”

Meanwhile, Eminent Tabla player Pandit Anindya Chatterjee has declined to receive the Padma Shri honour. “However, I politely declined. I said thank you but I am not ready to receive Padma Shri at this phase of my career. I have passed that phase,” Chatterjee who received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 2002 said.

“Many of my contemporaries and juniors were given Padma Shri years ago. Anyway, I said with all humbleness, that I am sorry but I cannot accept it (award) now,” he stated, as per PTI.

Besides Mukherjee and Chatterjee, CPI(M) leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee also turned down an offer to award him Padma Bhushan on Tuesday. (With inputs from PTI)