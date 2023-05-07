Search icon
Singer Rakshita Suresh injured in 'major' car accident in Malaysia, says 'my entire life flashed in front of me'

Rakshita Suresh's most recent song is Kirunage in the Kannada version of AR Rahman's Ponniyi Selvan 2 soundtrack. She shared the details of her accident on her social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Rakshita Suresh/Instagram

Popular singer Rakshita Suresh, who has sung songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films, met with a car accident in Malaysia on Sunday, May 7. She shared the details of her accident on her social media handles adding that the driver, her co-passenger, and herself are safe with minor external injuries and a few internal injuries.

Rakshita wrote, "Met with a major accident today. The car that I was in rammed into a divider, and smashed to the side of the road while I was heading back to the airport in Malaysia this morning. My entire life flashed infront of me during those 10 seconds of impact. Thanks to the airbags, otherwise things would've been worse." 

"Still shaking from whatever happened, but I'm so glad that me, the driver and the other co-passenger who was sitting in the front seat are safe with just minor external injuries and a few internal injuries. Grateful and lucky to be alive", she continued adding a folded hands emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakshita Suresh (@rakshitasuresh)

The singer's most recent song is Kirunage in the Kannada version of AR Rahman's soundtrack for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2. She had also sung the track Sol in the Tamil version of the prequel. Rakshita has sung multiple songs for the Oscar winning-composer across languages in movies such as Mimi, Cobra, and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu among others.

Rakshita Suresh participated in the Tamil singing reality show Super Singer 6 in 2018 and finished as the first runner-up losing to Senthil Ganesh in the Grand Finale. Previously, she won the kids-based Kannada singing reality show Little Star Singer in 2009 at the age of 11 years.

