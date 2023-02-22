Search icon
'They only like people who praise government': Neha Singh Rathore on being served police notice over song UP Mein Ka Ba

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore has hit back at Kanpur Police after they served her a notice over her new song UP Mein Ka Ba.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Neha Singh Rathore of UP Mein Ka Ba-fame

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, who was served a notice by Kanpur Rural Police over her satirical song UP Mein Ka Ba, has reacted to the lega controversy. The song referred to the recent demolition drive in Kanpur, where two women lost their lives. The Kanpur Rural Police has alleged that the song ‘foments enmity and tension in the society’. Rathore has now reacted to the notice.

In a statement to news agency ANI, the 26-year-old singer said, “Everyone knows what happened in Kanpur Rural where two women died during the eviction drive. I wrote a song on it called UP Mein Ka Ba - Season 2. UP Kanpur Rural police came to my house and gave me a notice regarding it. In the notice, they asked whether the song was uploaded from my handle or not? Have I sung this song or not? I will answer this after consulting a lawyer. They only like people who praise the government and not people like me who question the government.”

The viral hit seemed to imply that the UP government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was responsible for the two deaths in Kanpur. On Tuesday evening, a team of Kanpur Police reached Rathore’s residence and handed her a notice under CrPC Section 160. The notice reads: "This song foments enmity and tension in the society. It is mandatory under law for you to put forth your side. It is requested of you to clarify your stand on the song. If the reply is not satisfactory, a case will be registered under you.”

The singer now has three days to respond to the notice, failing which a case could be registered against her. The 26-year-old singer is known for her satirical folk songs, ridiculing the establishment in UP and Bihar.

