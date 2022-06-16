Singer Naman Arora to do playback singing for a big OTT film

Singing in a Bollywood film is a dream for every singer, isn't it? But achieving the same is not as easy as falling off the log. However, talent can take you to great heights. Ask Naman Arora. The singer recently revealed his big new project.

Talking about the same, he said, "Yes, I am singing for a big OTT film. I can say that this is a dream come true moment for me. It's really an honour that they have thought of me and given me a chance to sing in such an outstanding film and make my talent reach millions of people."

This singing sensation also revealed that after his training in music, he always wanted to be associated with Bollywood. We weren't extremely moved when Naman Arora said that he wanted to get into playback singing. But when he revealed this project, an ooze of excitement flowed through our veins. We are also confident that this project will change Naman's career in different ways.

Naman Arora undoubtedly has a soothing voice and is a passionate singer. While he has sung several songs in different languages, he has made his own place in Punjabi songs as well. His songs like Suit Punjabi, Tera Rang, Raah Kar Da, Pata Mainu, and Main Shayar were loved by many, including us!

The singer has also performed at multiple clubs, restaurants, and events. Naman Arora is a professional musician who has not only established himself in his field but has also worked hard in it. His career didn't start off that easily, and his journey wasn't a three-day cherry blossom.

Talking about the journey of singing, he said that it took four years to get into Bollywood because there were so many hurdles to cross. And now that Naman Arora has fetched this chance, we hope he outshines it.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.