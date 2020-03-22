Singer Meiyang Chang faces racism in wake of pandemic, shares incident of being called 'corona'

Singer-actor Meiyang Chang opened up about facing racism in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Singer-dead Meiyang Chang recently opened up facing racism and being called 'corona' by people on streets amidst the crisis. He opened up on the harsh incident after a few northeast students from Delhi took to their social media pages and spoke about being called 'corona'. Chang, who is an Indian with Chinese roots expressed his disappointment on people's insensitive comments. He had even posted screenshots of comments on his Instagram page.

Now, during an interaction with Bombay Times, Chang stated, "I have been called Chinese, Chinki and Nepali in the past. I feel that as a country, we are casually racist, be it based on colour, caste, or ethnicity." The Badmaash Company actor also spoke about how his friends have been teasing him lately in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He said, "Of late, my friends have been teasing me saying, ‘Chang se door raho’. Of course, I know that they don’t mean any harm and there’s no ulterior motive; it’s all in good fun. Trouble starts when random people do it with malicious intent."

Chang also spoke about the Instagram incident by sharing, "Just a few days ago, I had complimented a friend on Instagram, but a few guys who had nothing to do with me or her called me ‘coronavirus’ in the comments section. I took a screenshot of those comments, blurred their names as I don’t believe in public shaming, and shared it on my page. Later, they apologised to me and I let it pass."

He shared another incident by saying, "I go for a jog every day near my house in Mumbai. The other day, two guys sped past me on a bike, screaming ‘corona’ and laughing. I wanted to scream back and hurl the choicest of gaalis, but I didn’t see any point in it. How do you punish people for their stupidity or ignorance? Over the years, I have become used to these comments and yes, they are hurtful. I try to move on and be optimistic, but it does affect you."