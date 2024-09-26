Twitter
India's first bullet train to come from..., check top speed, distance, route

'Raised the plan of victory...': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meets his US counterpart Biden

'She was under...': Lucknow woman dies after falling off chair in office due to...

Cyber attack: Ranveer Allahbadia's both YouTube channels hacked, videos deleted, renamed...

Deepika Padukone bonds with Coldplay’s Chris Martin at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; pic goes viral

Entertainment

Entertainment

Singer Kenishaa Francis breaks her silence on accusations of 'breaking' Jayam Ravi's marriage: 'He approached me when..'

Kenishaa Francis breaks her silence on link-up rumours with Jayam Ravi.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 07:45 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Singer Kenishaa Francis breaks her silence on accusations of 'breaking' Jayam Ravi's marriage: 'He approached me when..'
Kenishaa Francis on link-up rumours with Jayam Ravi
After Jayam Ravi announced separation from their estranged wife Aarti, the actor was linked to singer Kenishaa Francis. Many claimed that she was the reason behind the split. Now, the singer has finally broken her silence and also revealed Jayam's condition after separation. 

In a conversation with DT Next, Kenishaa Francis during the launch of her song Idhai Yaar Solvaaro earlier this year, however, they only had 'limited contact' until Jayam Ravi reached out to her in June. She also claimed that the actor was 'mentally and emotionally bruised' from his marriage and said, "He got in touch with me when he was mentally and emotionally bruised and battered from his marriage to Aarti. There are certain articles that say I am the reason behind his separation from his ex-wife. Those are false claims. He came to me only after he sent a notice for divorce by mutual consent through his lawyer. He approached me because he didn't want anyone in Chennai to know about this.”

She also shared the article on her Instagram asking people to 'stay out' of the matter and wrote, "A humble request and an appeal I make to all of who have taken the liberty to make other people’s issue your own. Firstly, and humbly I say this to you - stay out of it, coz it’s not your home’s issue but someone else’s home, and you’re not allowed an opinion in this matter. Secondly, leave me out of it, I have work to do and I don’t advocate for uncanny banter. Lastly, be kind to everyone. It’s the only necessity in the world right now."

Jayam Ravi also dismissed the rumours and revealed that Kenishaa is also a licensed psychologist. Kenishaa confirmed that Jayam is one of her clients and while a non-disclosure agreement binds her, she felt it necessary to address the rumours.

In June this year, a few days after their 15th wedding anniversary, Aarti deleted all her photos with Jayam Ravi on her Instagram account. This sparked their divorce rumours and later, Jayam Ravi announced their separation from Aarti on social media. 

