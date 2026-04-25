Singer Dhee combines Tamil folk and pop in her new single Vari Vari: 'The whole song is the search for yourself'

Rooted in rural Tamil linguistic textures and folk sensibilities, Dhee's Vari Vari carries an earthy poetic quality that feels at once timeless and present. Its narrative remains open-ended, capturing the way certain bonds endure in memory without resolution.

On the brink of a major global breakthrough, acclaimed Australian–Tamil singer-songwriter Dhee returns with a striking new bold single, Vari Vari. The track follows a series of high-profile collaborations, including Ancient Seed with Wondagurl and Tiwa Savage, as well as her feature on Ed Sheeran's Don’t Look Down. Earlier this year, Dhee also signed with Visva Records US, the label founded by Grammy-nominated songwriter Savan Kotecha in partnership with Republic Records.

Dhee states, "This song is about someone or something that’s gone and isn’t around anymore, a feeling that is lost. The whole song is the search for yourself that you might’ve lost on the way and trying to get that feeling back."

An intimate and emotionally unguarded love song, Vari Vari traces the lasting imprint of connection in its purest form. Guided by Dhee's soulful alto and genre-fluid sensibility, the track feels deeply personal while remaining anchored in Tamil folk tradition. In doing so, it reinforces her place at the forefront of Tamil pop, carrying the diaspora's sound further into the global mainstream.

Built on steady handclaps and resonant guitar lines, the production leaves room for her voice to take center stage. Her delivery is quietly magnetic, drawing listeners into a chorus that feels both expansive and immediate. What begins as a reflection on new love unfolds into something warmer and more contemplative serving as a meditation on unconditional connection that reaches beyond romance to include anyone who occupies a lasting space in one's emotional world.

At its core, the refrain 'vari vari vari' (meaning come here or come with me) becomes a tender call for closeness and return, echoing with both invitation and longing. Rooted in rural Tamil linguistic textures and folk sensibilities, the song carries an earthy poetic quality that feels at once timeless and present. Its narrative remains open-ended, capturing the way certain bonds endure in memory without resolution.



Dhee' trajectory reflects both consistency and reinvention. Born and raised in Sydney before moving to Chennai, she first gained recognition with Naan Nee from the film Madras (2014), followed by notable contributions to Irudhi Suttru (2016) and Kaala (2018). Her global breakout came with Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 (2018), which became the most-viewed Tamil music video of all time, surpassing 1.5 billion views on YouTube. She continued to expand her sonic footprint with Enjoy Enjaami alongside Santhosh Narayanan in 2021, a track that further amplified her presence on international streaming platforms.



Beyond music, Dhee’s cultural impact continues to grow. She was recently featured as the face of H&M's global Red Stage campaign, appearing alongside Grammy-nominated R&B artist GIVEON and rising talent Absolutely. As part of the initiative, she reinterpreted GIVEON's Like I Want You, infusing it with Indian sonic elements and reaffirming her role as a bridge between musical worlds.



With Vari Vari, Dhee continues to redefine the contours of global Tamil music, where heritage, lived experience, and contemporary production converge into something deeply human. Embracing vulnerability with clarity and restraint, she delivers a performance that is both sincere and affecting. The track highlights her ability to seamlessly weave tradition with modern storytelling, further cementing her place as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary South Asian music shaping a sound that is at once rooted and universally resonant.