Simbu shared that he won first prize for his portrait of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when he was in school.

Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu, is one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's biggest fans, and this viral clip proves it. In the clip, the Tamil star shares a story from his school days that shows just how much he adores Aishwarya Rai.

Simbu shared a fun story from his school days when he loved to sketch. Once, he was asked to make a portrait, and he decided to draw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan because he thought she was beautiful. He won first prize for his drawing! During a live show, he told this story in front of Aishwarya, and she laughed while listening.



Fans reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Simbu flirting skills.” The second one said, “Thalaivan eats 1000 playboys for breakfast.” The third one said, “Beautiful woman Aishwarya.” The fourth one said, “Aishwarya Rai has a special respect for Tamil film industry.” Another one said, “She is a piece of art… a masterpiece!”

Rumors about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce have resurfaced after they were seen attending Anant Ambani’s wedding separately. Aishwarya arrived at the venue with her daughter Aaradhya, while Abhishek was with his parents and sister, posing for a family photo that Aishwarya missed.

Last year, Aishwarya impressed everyone with her performance in Manirathnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II and won the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2024. She received the award in front of her daughter, Aaradhya. Today, she is one of the richest actresses in India, with a net worth of ₹800 crore.

