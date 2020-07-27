Sima Taparia of 'Indian Matchmaking' reacts to social media memes, season 2 of reality show

Sima Taparia who grabbed headlines with Netflix reality show titled Indian Matchmaking recently spoke about the show and the backlash received for stereotyping Indian culture. She said, "I thank all my viewers for their love. It's been really great reading reviews and messages from social media. I love my fans too. I always take everything positive. It makes me stronger," BollywoodLife reported.

Indian Matchmaking is a show where Sima is a matchmaker who helps eligible candidates to find their partners. After the show aired, many memes also surfaced on Indian Matchmaking on social media. In her interview, Sima also spoke about the memes and said, "I have read quite a few as time permits and love them. At present viewers are calling/ sending emails and I am trying to answer them as much as possible."

When asked whether she is open to being a matchmaker for Bollywood celebs, she replied, "Client are clients. I am open for all."

Talking about her marriage, Sima said, "Back then, marriage used to be between two families, not just the boy and the girl. So our families aligned with respect to culture and family values and we liked each other, and it was fixed." She further added, "Sometimes engagement happens after looking at two matches, sometimes three. It is god’s will and their destiny! I cannot say no to a client, kyuki they are the most important factor in my venture."

Sima also did not deny the possibility of a second season of the show as "it is very young", she said.