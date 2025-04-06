Actor Sikander Kher recently went candid on his unique relationship with both of his fathers - one is his biological father and another is his stepfather.

Actor Sikander Kher recently went candid on his unique relationship with both of his fathers - one is his biological father and another is his stepfather. Sikander, son of veteran actress and MP Kirron Kher, was born to Kirron and Gautam Berry. However, he was raised by his step-dad Anupam Kher after Kirron got married for a second time.

Sharing insights about his upbringing, Sikander admitted that although he had two father figures in his life, none of them played a consistently active role during his formative years.

In a candid conversation with YouTube channel Tape A Tale, Sikander shared, "Gautam is my biological father, who passed away 11 years ago, and Anupam Papa is Anupam Papa, who has been my father forever".

Highlighting somewhat complex relations between a father and son, he said, “Fathers and sons are hectic.”

Who was Gautam Berry?

Unbeknownst to many, Gautam Berry was a businessman. Gautam and Kirron tied the knot in 1979 and welcomed a son named Sikander Kher. However, the couple parted ways in 1985.

After Kirron married Anupam Kher, the latter adopted Sikander and gave him his surname.