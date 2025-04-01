Sikandar earned Rs 55 crore in just two days, while L2: Empuraan collected Rs 70 crore in five days.

For years, Salman Khan's Eid releases have been a big event for movie lovers. His fans eagerly wait for his films, and he always tries to deliver a blockbuster. This year, he brought Sikandar, a highly anticipated film.

However, the movie didn’t meet expectations at the box office. Still, it got a boost on Eid, bringing its total earnings in India to Rs 55 crore. As per the Sacnilk report, Sikandar earned Rs 26 crore across all languages in India on its opening day. On Monday, collections rose to Rs 29 crore, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 24.60%. Morning shows had 8.38% footfall, while afternoon and evening shows saw 26.70% and 30.18%, respectively. The highest turnout was during night shows at 33.12%.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action thriller L2: Empuraan is having a strong run at the box office, earning over Rs 70 crore in just five days. The Lucifer sequel continues to attract audiences across languages with steady performance.

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, L2: Empuraan collected around Rs 11 crore on its first Monday (Day 5), taking its total India net earnings to Rs 70 crore. The Malayalam version has led the way, making up a major share of the film’s revenue. On Day 1 (Thursday), L2: Empuraan opened strong with a collection of Rs 21 crore. Day 2 (Friday) saw a drop, earning Rs 11.1 crore. The film picked up momentum over the weekend, collecting Rs 13.25 crore on Day 3 (Saturday) and Rs 13.65 crore on Day 4 (Sunday). On Day 5 (Monday), early estimates suggest it earned Rs 11 crore, bringing the total India net collection to Rs 70 crore.

Sikandar earned Rs 55 crore in just two days, while L2: Empuraan collected Rs 70 crore in five days. This means Sikandar had a faster start, but L2: Empuraan has been earning steadily over a longer period. Which film does better overall will depend on how well they continue performing in the coming days.