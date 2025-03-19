The director also hinted that fans of Salman's earlier films, such as Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun, will particularly appreciate Sikandar.

As the anticipation surrounding Sikandar continues to build, acclaimed director A.R. Murugadoss recently shared some fascinating insights into the film, offering a glimpse into the creative vision behind this highly awaited project. Recently, when he was asked if Sikandar, would possess a similar emotional depth as his previous blockbuster, Ghajini, which skillfully balanced action with a strong emotional core. Murugadoss stated Sikandar is not just a mass film; it also explores very strong family emotions.

“'Ghajini' was about a boyfriend-girlfriend love story, but this is about a husband-wife relationship. It explores how families function today, how couples treat each other, and what we might be missing in our relationships. That will be a highlight of the film. Though 'Ghajini' seemed to be a psycho thriller to the audience, the love story of Aamir and Asin was the surprise element. Similarly, here there's an element of love which will move the audience,” Murugadoss said in a statement.

Further, Murugadoss also revealed what sets Sikandar apart, stating, "This film will be a landmark project in Salman sir's illustrious career. It's not just a typical Eid entertainer; it's a masterful blend of action, emotion, and mass appeal that will resonate with audiences from all walks of life." He emphasised that Sikandar has been crafted to cater to a broad spectrum of viewers, ensuring that both die-hard Salman fans and family audiences will find something to appreciate.

The director also hinted that fans of Salman's earlier films, such as Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun, will particularly appreciate Sikandar. “It's a mass film with a strong emotional foundation, just like 'Ghajini'. People thought 'Ghajini' was just an action but the love story became its emotional core. Similarly, 'Sikandar' has that surprise element-an intense, relatable husband-wife story at its heart," he added.

Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna take on the lead roles, while Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar play the antagonists who pose a challenge to Salman's character. The film also features a talented supporting cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Anjini Dhawan, and Nawab Shah, all of whom play pivotal roles in the movie.