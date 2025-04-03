Despite the overwhelmingly negative response, Wardha Nadiadwala, the wife of film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, took to social media to re-share positive reactions from the audience.However, her efforts to showcase the film's redeeming qualities were met with resistance from fans.

Salman Khan's highly anticipated Eid release, Sikandar, failed to meet the expectations of his fans, who were left disappointed with the film's subpar plotline and presentation. Despite the overwhelmingly negative response, Wardha Nadiadwala, the wife of film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, took to social media to re-share positive reactions from the audience.

However, her efforts to showcase the film's redeeming qualities were met with resistance from fans, who began trolling her for seemingly ignoring the film's glaring flaws. The situation took a turn for the worse when a Salman Khan fan alleged that Wardha had resorted to abusive language in her replies to tweets that criticised the film.



This claim sparked outrage among fans, who felt that Wardha's behavior was unacceptable and unbecoming of a public figure. The incident has added to the overall disappointment surrounding Sikandar, with many fans expressing their discontent with the film's poor reception and the subsequent handling of criticism by the film's producers.



A Salman Khan fan replied to one of Warda Nadiadwala's tweets, using derogatory language, to which she responded with "Get well soon!!!". However, another fan accused Warda of using abusive language in her deleted replies, sharing screenshots as evidence. The fan expressed disappointment, stating that Warda should have accepted the film's failure instead of allegedly resorting to paid reviews and abusive comments. When asked to provide proof of Warda's abusive replies, the fan claimed that she had deleted them all.



The authenticity of the screenshots shared by the fan, allegedly showing Warda Nadiadwala's abusive replies, remains uncertain, as Warda has not publicly commented on the matter. Meanwhile, Sikandar's box office performance has been underwhelming, collecting only Rs. 74.50 crore in three days. The film is expected to experience a decline in earnings. Both critics and Salman Khan fans have expressed disappointment with the film, further contributing to its lackluster reception.