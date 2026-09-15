SIIMA Awards 2026 winners list: Dragon, Sarvam Maya win Best Film; Nivin Pauly, Pradeep Ranganathan bag top acting honours

At SIIMA 2026, Dragon emerged as a major winner in the Tamil category, taking home four honours, including Best Film and Best Actor for Pradeep Ranganathan. In Malayalam category, Sarvam Maya led the winners with six awards, including Best Film and Best Actor for Nivin Pauly.

The 14th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held in Bengaluru on September 12 and 13, 2026, honouring the best films and performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema released in 2025. The Telugu and Kannada awards were presented on September 12, followed by the Malayalam and Tamil honours on September 13.

In Tamil cinema, Dragon emerged as a major winner with four awards - Best Tamil Film, Best Actor for Pradeep Ranganathan, Best Debut Actress for Kayadu Lohar and Best Director for Ashwath Marimuthu. Simran won Best Actress for Tourist Family. In Malayalam cinema, Sarvam Maya led the winners with six awards, including Best Film, Best Actor for Nivin Pauly, Best Music Composer for Justin Prabhakaran, Best Actress (Critics) for Riya Shibu, Best Comedian for Aju Varghese and Best Singer Female for Shakthishree Gopalan.

Here is the complete list of winners from Day 2 at SIIMA 2026

SIIMA 2026 Tamil Cinema Winners

Best Film: Dragon

Best Actor: Pradeep Ranganathan (Dragon)

Best Actress: Simran (Tourist Family)

Best Director: Ashwath Marimuthu (Dragon)

Best Actor (Critics): Dhruv Vikram (Bison Kaalamaadan)

Best Actress (Critics): Bhagyashri Borse (Kaantha)

Best Debut Actor: LK Akshay Kumar (Sirai)

Best Debut Actress: Kayadu Lohar (Dragon)

Best Villain: Arjun Das (Good Bad Ugly)

Best Supporting Actor: Samuthirakani (Kaantha)

Best Supporting Actress: Swasika (Maaman)

Best Cinematographer: Ravi K Chandran (Thug Life)

Best Music Composer: Sai Abhyankkar (Dude)

Best Lyricist: Sarathi (Sirai)

Best Singer (Male): Vijay Yesudas (Tourist Family)

Best Singer (Female): Sublahsini (Coolie)

SIIMA 2026 Malayalam Cinema Winners

Best Film: Sarvam Maya

Best Actor: Nivin Pauly (Sarvam Maya)

Best Director: Tharun Moorthy (Thudarum)

Best Actor (Critics): Basil Joseph (Ponman)

Best Actress (Critics): Riya Shibu (Sarvam Maya)

Best Debut Actor: Sandy (Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra)

Best Debut Actress: Preity Mukundhan (Maine Pyar Kiya)

Best Villain: Prakash Varma (Thudarum)

Best Supporting Actor: Ganapathi Poduval (Alappuzha Gymkhana)

Best Supporting Actress: Anagha Maya Ravi (Alappuzha Gymkhana)

Best Comedian: Aju Varghese (Sarvam Maya)

Best Cinematographer: Bahul Ramesh (Eko)

Best Music Composer: Justin Prabhakaran (Sarvam Maya)

Best Lyricist: BK Harinarayanan (Thudarum)

Best Singer (Male): Sai Abhyankkar (Balti)

Best Singer (Female): Shakthisree Gopalan (Sarvam Maya)

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