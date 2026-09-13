FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Indian version of Coldplay kiss cam': Netizens react as Vijay, Trisha's awkward moment from Ajith Kumar's Silverstone race goes viral

Netizens react to Vijay, Trisha's awkward clip from Ajith's Silverstone race

SIIMA 2026 winners list: Kantara Chapter 1 wins Best Film; Rishab Shetty, Naga Chaitanya bag top acting honours

SIIMA 2026: Kantara Chapter 1 wins Best Film, Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah breaches 350-wicket barrier in T20s, joins elite club with Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Jasprit Bumrah breaches 350-wicket barrier in T20s, joins elite club with Bhuvi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

SIIMA 2026 winners list: Kantara Chapter 1 wins Best Film; Rishab Shetty, Naga Chaitanya bag top acting honours

At the SIIMA 2026, Rishab Shetty took home two major honours in the Kannada category, winning Best Director and Best Actor for Kantara Chapter 1. Rukmini Vasanth received Best Actress for the same film. In the Telugu category, Mirai and Sankranthiki Vasthunam were the major winners.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 08:44 PM IST

SIIMA 2026 winners list: Kantara Chapter 1 wins Best Film; Rishab Shetty, Naga Chaitanya bag top acting honours
SIIMA 2026 winners list
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 14th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is being held in Bengaluru on September 12 and 13, 2026. The prestigious awards ceremony honours the best films and performances across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema released in 2025. While the Telugu and Kannada awards were presented on September 12, the honours for Malayalam and Tamil cinema will be announced on September 13.

Teja Sajja-starrer Mirai won the Best Telugu Film award, while Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1 was named Best Kannada Film. Shetty also took home two major honours in the Kannada category, winning Best Director and Best Actor for Kantara Chapter 1. Rukmini Vasanth was named Best Actress for the same film. In the Telugu category, Naga Chaitanya won Best Actor for Thandel, while Aishwarya Rajesh took home the Best Actress award for Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Here is the complete list of winners from Day 1 at SIIMA 2026.

SIIMA 2026 Telugu Cinema Winners

Best Actor: Naga Chaitanya (Thandel)

Best Actress: Aishwarya Rajesh (Sankranthiki Vasthunam)

Best Director: Anil Ravipudi (Sankranthiki Vasthunam)

Best Film: Mirai

Entertaining Film of the Year: Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Entertainer of the Year: Venkatesh (Sankranthiki Vasthunam)

Best Villain: Manchu Manoj (Mirai)

Best Supporting Actor: Satyadev (Kingdom)

Best Supporting Actress: Shraddha Shrinath (Daaku Maharaj)

Best Comedian: Revanth aka Bulli Raju (Sankranthiki Vasthunam)

Best Cinematographer: Karthik Gattamneni (Mirai)

Best Music Composer: Thaman S (They Call Him OG)

Best Lyricist: Purna Chary (Court: State vs a Nobody)

Best Singer (Male): Ramana Gogula (Sankranthiki Vasthunam)

Best Singer (Female): Sameera Bharadwaj (Court: State vs a Nobody)

Best Actor (Critics): Teja Sajja (Mirai)

Best Actress (Critics): Aishwarya Rajesh (Sankranthiki Vasthunam)

Best Debut Actor: Harsh Roshan (Court: State vs a Nobody)

Best Debut Actress: Sridevi Apalla (Court: State vs a Nobody)

SIIMA 2026 Kannada Cinema Winners

Best Film: Kantara Chapter 1

Best Director: Rishab Shetty (Kantara Chapter 1)

Best Actor (Male): Rishab Shetty (Kantara Chapter 1)

Best Actor (Female): Rukmini Vasanth (Kantara Chapter 1)

Best Actor In a Comedy Role: Sadhu Kokila (Ekka)

Best Supporting Actor: JP Thuminad (Su From So)

Best Supporting Actress: Akshitha Bopiah (Kamal Sridevi)

Best Debutant Actor: Kireeti Reddy (Junior)

Best Debutant Actress: Priyanka Achar (Elumale)

Best Music Composer: B Ajaneesh (Kantara Chapter 1)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bharathi Vishnuvardhan

READ | Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 38: Neem Karoli Baba film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 200 crore in India

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Indian version of Coldplay kiss cam': Netizens react as Vijay, Trisha's awkward moment from Ajith Kumar's Silverstone race goes viral
Netizens react to Vijay, Trisha's awkward clip from Ajith's Silverstone race
SIIMA 2026 winners list: Kantara Chapter 1 wins Best Film; Rishab Shetty, Naga Chaitanya bag top acting honours
SIIMA 2026: Kantara Chapter 1 wins Best Film, Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor
IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah breaches 350-wicket barrier in T20s, joins elite club with Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Jasprit Bumrah breaches 350-wicket barrier in T20s, joins elite club with Bhuvi
After meeting Gandhi family, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim meets Grand Mufti Kanthapuram in Keralam
After meeting Gandhi family, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim meets Grand Mufti Kantha
MP CM Mohan Yadav slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore
MP CM Yadav slams Rahul over his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement