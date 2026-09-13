SIIMA 2026 winners list: Kantara Chapter 1 wins Best Film; Rishab Shetty, Naga Chaitanya bag top acting honours

At the SIIMA 2026, Rishab Shetty took home two major honours in the Kannada category, winning Best Director and Best Actor for Kantara Chapter 1. Rukmini Vasanth received Best Actress for the same film. In the Telugu category, Mirai and Sankranthiki Vasthunam were the major winners.

The 14th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is being held in Bengaluru on September 12 and 13, 2026. The prestigious awards ceremony honours the best films and performances across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema released in 2025. While the Telugu and Kannada awards were presented on September 12, the honours for Malayalam and Tamil cinema will be announced on September 13.

Teja Sajja-starrer Mirai won the Best Telugu Film award, while Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1 was named Best Kannada Film. Shetty also took home two major honours in the Kannada category, winning Best Director and Best Actor for Kantara Chapter 1. Rukmini Vasanth was named Best Actress for the same film. In the Telugu category, Naga Chaitanya won Best Actor for Thandel, while Aishwarya Rajesh took home the Best Actress award for Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Here is the complete list of winners from Day 1 at SIIMA 2026.

SIIMA 2026 Telugu Cinema Winners

Best Actor: Naga Chaitanya (Thandel)

Best Actress: Aishwarya Rajesh (Sankranthiki Vasthunam)

Best Director: Anil Ravipudi (Sankranthiki Vasthunam)

Best Film: Mirai

Entertaining Film of the Year: Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Entertainer of the Year: Venkatesh (Sankranthiki Vasthunam)

Best Villain: Manchu Manoj (Mirai)

Best Supporting Actor: Satyadev (Kingdom)

Best Supporting Actress: Shraddha Shrinath (Daaku Maharaj)

Best Comedian: Revanth aka Bulli Raju (Sankranthiki Vasthunam)

Best Cinematographer: Karthik Gattamneni (Mirai)

Best Music Composer: Thaman S (They Call Him OG)

Best Lyricist: Purna Chary (Court: State vs a Nobody)

Best Singer (Male): Ramana Gogula (Sankranthiki Vasthunam)

Best Singer (Female): Sameera Bharadwaj (Court: State vs a Nobody)

Best Actor (Critics): Teja Sajja (Mirai)

Best Actress (Critics): Aishwarya Rajesh (Sankranthiki Vasthunam)

Best Debut Actor: Harsh Roshan (Court: State vs a Nobody)

Best Debut Actress: Sridevi Apalla (Court: State vs a Nobody)

SIIMA 2026 Kannada Cinema Winners

Best Film: Kantara Chapter 1

Best Director: Rishab Shetty (Kantara Chapter 1)

Best Actor (Male): Rishab Shetty (Kantara Chapter 1)

Best Actor (Female): Rukmini Vasanth (Kantara Chapter 1)

Best Actor In a Comedy Role: Sadhu Kokila (Ekka)

Best Supporting Actor: JP Thuminad (Su From So)

Best Supporting Actress: Akshitha Bopiah (Kamal Sridevi)

Best Debutant Actor: Kireeti Reddy (Junior)

Best Debutant Actress: Priyanka Achar (Elumale)

Best Music Composer: B Ajaneesh (Kantara Chapter 1)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bharathi Vishnuvardhan

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