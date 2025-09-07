SIIMA 2025 full list of winners: Amaran, Manjummel Boys named Best Film; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sai Pallavi, Anurag Kashyap win acting honours

Prithviraj Sukumaran won the award for Best Actor for Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life, whereas Sai Pallavi won Best Actress for Amaran. Anurag Kashyap was named Best Villain for Maharaja.

The 13th edition of SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) were in Dubai on 5th and 6th September 2025. The awards recognised the best films and performances in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies released last year. While the awards for Telugu and Kannada cinema were announced on September 5, the awards for Malayalam and Tamil were presented on September 6. Here is the full list of winners from the second day of SIIMA 2025:

SIIMA 2025 Tamil Cinema Winners

Best Film: Amaran

Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sai Pallavi (Amaran)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Anurag Kashyap (Maharaja)

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Bala Saravanan (Lubber Pandhu)

Best Director Critics’ Choice: Nithilan Saminathan (Maharaja)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) – Critics’ Choice: Karthi (Meiyazhagan)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) – Critics’ Choice: Dushara (Raayan)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Kalaiyarasan (Vaazhai)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Abhirami (Maharaja)

Best Debutant Director: Tamizharasan Pachamuthu (Lubber Pandhu)

Best Debutant Actor (Male): Vijay Kanishka (Hit List)

Best Debutant Actor (Female): Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)

Best Music Director: GV Prakash Kumar (Amaran)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan for Hey Minnale (Amaran)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Sinduri for Minikki Minikki (Thangalaan)

SIIMA 2025 Malayalam Cinema Winners

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Best Director: Blessy (Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Urvashi (Ullozhukku)

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Shyam Mohan (Premalu)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Jagadeesh (Marco)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) – Critics’ Choice: Unni Mukundan (Marco)

Best Debutant Director: Joju George (Pani)

Best Debutant Actor (Male): KR Gokul (The Goat Life)

Best Debutant Actress: Neha Nazneen (Qalb)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Vijayaraghavan (Kishkindha Kaandam)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Akhila Bhargavan (Premalu)

Best Music Director: Dhibu Ninan Thomas (ARM)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)

Best Playback Singer (Male): K. S. Harisankar for Kiliye (ARM)

READ | This Anil Kapoor film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; flopped in theatres, later became cult classic