Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal: 'There is no slot left for...'
7 real-life K-drama scandals that shocked fans worldwide: Burning Sun to Yoo Ah-in case
Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi to be extradited soon? UK team assesses conditions at Delhi's Tihar Jail
SIIMA 2025 full list of winners: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna bag top acting honours for Pushpa 2; Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan win for Kalki 2898 AD
Not Virat Kohli! Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi names THIS retired veteran as toughest batter to bowl against
'We can’t afford this' : UK Indian restaurant faces Rs 23,000 loss as families leave without paying bill
After Asia Cup omission, THIS star player to lead India A in key home series against Australia A
S Jaishankar's BIG statement as PM Modi, Trump step towards patch-up: 'PM Modi has always...'
Genelia Deshmukh steals show in brown lehenga with a hand-painted kalamkari dupatta
Will Team India continue to play with Pakistan in multilateral tournaments in future? BCCI secretary spills the beans
ENTERTAINMENT
Kalki 2898 AD was named the Best Telugu film at SIIMA Awards 2025. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna bagged top acting honours for Pushpa 2.
The 13th edition of SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) are being held in Dubai on 5th and 6th September 2025. The awards will recognise the best films and performances in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies released last year. While the awards for Telugu and Kannada cinema were announced on September 5, the awards for Malayalam and Tamil cinema will be presented on September 6. Here is the full list of winners from the first day of SIIMA 2025:
SIIMA 2025 Telugu Cinema Winners
Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Director: Sukumar (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Film: Kalki 2898 AD
Best Villain: Kamal Haasan (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Supporting Actor: Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Supporting Actress: Anna Ben (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Comedian: Satya (Mathu Vadhalara 2)
Best Cinematographer: Ratnavelu (Devara)
Best Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Lyric Writer: Ramajogaiah Sastry (Chuttamalle – Devara)
Best Singer (Male): Kandukoori Shankar Babu (Peelings – Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Chuttamalle – Devara)
Best Actor (Critics): Teja Sajja (HanuMan)
Best Actress (Critics): Meenakshi Chaudhary (Lucky Baskhar)
Best Director (Critics): Prasanth Varma (HanuMan)
Best Debut Actor: Sandeep Saroj (Committee Kurollu)
Best Debut Actress: Bhagyashree Borse (Mr. Bachchan)
Best Debut Director: Nanda Kishore Yemani (35 Oka Chinna Katha)
Best Debut Producer: Niharika Konidela (Committee Kurollu)
SIIMA 2025 Kannada Cinema Winners
Best Film: Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi
Best Director: Upendra Kumar (UI)
Best Actor (Male): Sudeep (Max)
Best Actor (Female): Ashika Ranganath (Avatara Purusha 2)
Best Actor In a Comedy Role: Jack Singham (Bheema)
Best Debutant Director award: Sandeep Sunkad (Shakhakaari)
Best Debutant Actor: Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)
Best Debutant Actress: Ankita Amar (Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali)
READ | Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 5 crore for Punjab floods relief, calls it 'sewa, not donation': 'My very small contribution'