SIIMA 2025 full list of winners: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna bag top acting honours for Pushpa 2; Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan win for Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD was named the Best Telugu film at SIIMA Awards 2025. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna bagged top acting honours for Pushpa 2.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 03:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

SIIMA 2025 full list of winners: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna bag top acting honours for Pushpa 2; Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan win for Kalki 2898 AD
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 and Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD
The 13th edition of SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) are being held in Dubai on 5th and 6th September 2025. The awards will recognise the best films and performances in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies released last year. While the awards for Telugu and Kannada cinema were announced on September 5, the awards for Malayalam and Tamil cinema will be presented on September 6. Here is the full list of winners from the first day of SIIMA 2025:

SIIMA 2025 Telugu Cinema Winners

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Director: Sukumar (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Film: Kalki 2898 AD
Best Villain: Kamal Haasan (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Supporting Actor: Amitabh Bachchan (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Supporting Actress: Anna Ben (Kalki 2898 AD)
Best Comedian: Satya (Mathu Vadhalara 2)
Best Cinematographer: Ratnavelu (Devara)
Best Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Lyric Writer: Ramajogaiah Sastry (Chuttamalle – Devara)
Best Singer (Male): Kandukoori Shankar Babu (Peelings – Pushpa 2: The Rule)
Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Chuttamalle – Devara)
Best Actor (Critics): Teja Sajja (HanuMan)
Best Actress (Critics): Meenakshi Chaudhary (Lucky Baskhar)
Best Director (Critics): Prasanth Varma (HanuMan)
Best Debut Actor: Sandeep Saroj (Committee Kurollu)
Best Debut Actress: Bhagyashree Borse (Mr. Bachchan)
Best Debut Director: Nanda Kishore Yemani (35 Oka Chinna Katha)
Best Debut Producer: Niharika Konidela (Committee Kurollu)

SIIMA 2025 Kannada Cinema Winners

Best Film: Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi
Best Director: Upendra Kumar (UI)
Best Actor (Male): Sudeep (Max)
Best Actor (Female): Ashika Ranganath (Avatara Purusha 2)
Best Actor In a Comedy Role: Jack Singham (Bheema)
Best Debutant Director award: Sandeep Sunkad (Shakhakaari)
Best Debutant Actor: Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)
Best Debutant Actress: Ankita Amar (Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali)

