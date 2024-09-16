SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

The South Indian International Movie Awards, or the SIIMA Awards were held in Dubai on September 14 and 15. Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Tovino Thomas, and Keerty Suresh were named the Best Actors and Best Actresses in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema.

The 12th edition of SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) were held in Dubai World Trade Centre on 14th and 15th September 2024. The awards recognised the best films and performances in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies released last year. While the awards for Telugu and Kannada cinema were conferred on the first day, the next day saw awards for Malayalam and Tamil cinema being presented.

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer was named the Best Tamil film, while Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari won Best Telugu Film award. Darshan's Kaatera won Best Kannada Film, and Mammootty's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was named the Best Malayalam movie. In acting categories, Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara, Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh, and Mrunal Thakur bagged the trophies. Here is the complete list of winners at the SIIMA 2024.

SIIMA 2024 Telugu Cinema Winners

Best Film - Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Actor - Nani (Dasara)

Best Actress - Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)

Best Director - Srikanth Odela (Dasara)

Best Actor (Critics) - Anand Deverakonda (Baby)

Best Actress (Critics) - Mrunal Thakur (Hi Nanna)

Best Actor in Supporting Role - Dixit Shetty (Dasara)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Baby Khiara Khan (Hi Nanna)

Best Debut Actor - Sangeet Shobhan (Mad)

Best Debut Actress - Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)

Best Comedian - Vishnu (Mad)

Best Music Director - Abdul Wahab (Hi Nanna, Khushi)

Best Cinematography - Bhuvana Gowda (Salaar)

Best Male Playback Singer - Ram Miryala (Ooru Palletooru - Balagam)

Best Female Playback Singer - Shakthisree Gopalan (Ammaadi - Hi Nanna)

Best Debut Director - Souryuv (Hi Nanna)

Best Debut Producer - Vaira Entertainments (Hi Nanna)

Best Director (Critics) - Sai Rajesh (Baby)

Sensation of the Year - Sandeep Reddy Vanga

SIIMA 2024 Kannada Cinema Winners

Best Film - Kaatera

Best Actor - Rakshit Shetty (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Best Actress - Chaithra Achar (Toby)

Best Director - Hemanth Rao (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Best Debut Director - Nithin Krishnamurthy (Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare)

Best Actor (Critics) - Dhananjaya (Gurudev Hoysala)

Best Actress (Critics) - Rukmini Vasanth (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Best Debut Actress - Aradhanaa (Kaatera)

Best Actor in Negative Role - Ramesh Indira (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Best Music Director - V Harikrishna (Kaatera)

Best Female Playback Singer - Mangli (Pasandaagavne - Kaatera)

Best Male Playback Singer - Kapil Kapilan (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Title Track - Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side A)

Excellence in Cinema Award - Shiva Rajkumar

SIIMA 2024 Tamil Cinema Winners

Best Film - Jailer

Best Actor - Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan 2)

Best Actress - Nayanthara (Annapoorani)

Best Actor (Critics) - Siva Kartikeyan (Maaveeran)

Best Actress (Critics) - Aishwarya Rai (Ponniyin Selvan 2)

Best Actor in Negative Role - Arjun (Leo)

Best Director - Nelson Dilipkumar (Jailer)

Best Director (Critics) - Arun Kumar (Chiththa)

Best Actor in a Comedy Role - Yogi Babu (Jailer and Maaveeran)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Saritha Eshwari (Maaveeran)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vasanth Ravi (Jailer)

Best Debut Director - Vignesh Raja (Por Thozhil)

Best Debut Actor - Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)

Best Debut Actress - Preethi Anju Asrani (Ayothi)

Best Male Playback Singer - Sean Roldan (Naan Gaali - Good Night)

Best Female Playback Singer - Shakthisree Gopalan (Aga Naga - Ponniyin Selvan 2)

Extraordinary Performer of the Year - SJ Suryah

SIIMA 2024 Malayalam Cinema Winners

Best Film - Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Best Actor - Tovino Thomas (2018)

Best Actress - Anaswara Rajan (Neru)

Best Actor (Critics) - Joju George (Iratta)

Best Director - Jude Anthany Joseph (2018)

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Vishnu Agasthya (RDX)

Best Debut Director Rohit M. G. Krishnan (Iratta)

Best Music Director - Vishnu Vijay (Sulaikha Manzil)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Manju Pillai (Falimy)

Best Debut Actor - Siju Sunny (Romancham)

Best Debut Actress - Anjana Jayaprakash (Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Hakkim Shah (Pranaya Vilasam)

Best Male Playback Singer - KS Harishankar (Venmegham - 2018)

Best Female Playback Singer - Anne Amie (Thinkal Poovin - Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum)

