SIIMA 2019 Telugu & Kannada: Ram Charan's 'Rangasthalam'-Yash's 'KGF' win big, Vijay Deverakonda-'Mahanti' honoured too

SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) has commenced in Qatar. In fact, the winners from Telugu and Kannada cinema are already out, and from the looks of it, Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 won big at the awards from Telugu and Kannada cinema respectively.

Apart from them, Vijay Deverakonda, who was constantly in news after his movie Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, also received an awards for best actor (critics) for his role in Geetha Govindam, from Sandeep Reddy Vanga, helmer of both Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. Not only Vijay, Mahanti and Keerthy Suresh, who played the role of female superstar Savitri garu, became talk of the town in 2018. She too won best actress award for the film in Telugu.

Here, take a look at all of the SIIMA winners announced:

Telugu:

Best Music Director – Devi Sri Prasad for Rangasthalam

Best Debut Actor Female - Payal Rajput for RX 100

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Anasuya Bharadwaj for Rangasthalam

Best Debutant Director - Ajay Bhupathi for RX100

Best Actor in Supporting Role Female - Rajendra Prasad for Rangasthalam (Sai Kumar received the award)

Best Comedian - Satya for Chalo

Best Director Award - Sukumar for Rangasthalam

Best Actor Critics - Vijay Deverakonda for Geetha Govindam

Best Actress Award - Keerthi Suresh for her role as legendary Savitri in Mahanti

Best Actor in Leading Role Award - Ram Charan for Rangasthalam (superstar Chiranjeevi received the award)

Kannada:

Best Actor in Leading Role - Yash for KGF: Chapter 1

Best Director - Prashant Neel for KGF: Chapter 1

Best Comedian - Prakash Thuminad for Sarkar.Hi.Pra.Shaale.Kasaragodu,Koduge:Ramana Rai

Best Actor In Negative Role - Dhananjaya for Tagaru

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Archana Jois for KGF: Chapter 1

Best Debutant Director - Mahesh Kumar for Ayogya

Best Debut Actor Female - Anupama Gowde for Aa Karaala Ratri