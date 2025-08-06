Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Sidhu Moosewala's mother breaks down after shots fired at late singer's...: 'Wound on our soul'

After the attack, Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, shared an emotional message on Instagram.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 03:51 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram

A shocking incident took place in Sawantkheda village of Dabwali, Haryana, where unidentified people fired shots at the statue of late singer Sidhu Moosewala. The statue was placed in his memory and was seen as a symbol of his legacy.

After the attack, Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, shared an emotional message on Instagram. In Punjabi, she wrote, "An attack on our son's memory is a wound on our soul. Just the other day, shots were fired at the memorial of my son. It was not just a stone statue -- it was a symbol of the love people had for him and the respect they gave him. My son became a voice for the rights of the people, and even after he has gone to the Almighty, there are attempts to silence him."

'Our Silence is Not Our Defeat'

She continued by expressing how deeply the incident had hurt her. She added, "This attack feels like a blow to our very soul. The enemies who took his life are still not letting him be, even after his passing. But while his rebellion can be opposed, he cannot be erased. He is a wave, one that will keep flowing forever. I just want to say to everyone: One day or another, everyone will face the consequences of their actions. Our silence is not our defeat."

Attack Claimed by Gang, Investigation Underway

The statue was installed by JJP state president Digvijay Chautala in 2024. According to PTI, a video of the shooting was sent to Chautala from an international number on July 29, 2025. Reports say that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the attack.

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala was tragically killed on May 29, 2022, in his car at Jawaharke village in Mansa. He was only 28 years old at the time. His death came as a shock to the entire nation and continues to leave a void in the music industry.

