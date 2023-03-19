Search icon
Sidhu Moosewala's father gets emotional as he unveils statue of late singer on his barsi, watch

Sidhu Moosewala father was seen crying while unveiling his son’s statue on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Credit: Sidhu Moose Wala fanpage/Twitter

On late singer Sidhu Moosewala's barsi, his father got emotional while unveiling his son’s statue. The video of him is now going viral on social media, the late singer’s father can be seen touching the statue in it.

Watch:

Meanwhile, Goldy Brar, who is a gangster based in Canada, had taken the responsibility for murdering Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by assailants while he was traveling in his car in the Mansa district of Punjab.

Brar had uploaded a social media post claiming responsibility for the killing, shortly after the Punjabi singer was declared dead, saying that he had orchestrated the murder as an act of revenge against Moose Wala, who was allegedly involved with a rival gang.

Sources from India's intelligence have confirmed that Goldy Brar has been detained by authorities in California, which means that the extradition process to India can happen anytime soon. Brar will first be presented in front of the court, after which the extradition process is expected to start.

It must be noted that California police have not yet made an official statement about Brar being detained. 

Goldy Brar has been an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was majorly involved in the brutal shootout that killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Earlier, Bishnoi himself had confessed in jail that his gang played a hand in killing Moose Wala.

