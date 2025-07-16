Sidhu Moose Wala's world tour announced three years after his death, confused fans ask 'ye sach me mara hai ya...'

Sidhu Moose Wala's Signed To God world tour will be a first-of-its kind hologram event that will help fans virtually meet the late musician. The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen, and 295.

The family of slain Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala has announced a world tour for the singer. The singer's family shared the news on Moose Wala's official social media pages on Monday by posting a video which announced the Signed to God World Tour. However, the surprise announcement left the fans confused.

Reacting to the announcement video, one fan wrote, "Bro is not ready to accept his death", while another added, "Yeh sach me mara hai ya 3 saal se prank kar raha hai? (Is he really dead or has he been pranking us since 3 years?)." "Come on bro this is getting so cringe now. Respect the man he is dead", read another comment.

Sidhu Moose Wala's Signed to God world tour

Organised by Platinum Events, the tour will kick off in 2026 with shows lined up in Punjab as well as global cities like Toronto, London and Los Angeles. It will be a first-of-its kind hologram event that will help fans virtually meet the late musician. In a statement, posted on the official website for Signed to God World Tour, the organisers said the tour is a "celebration of a soul who broke boundaries in life and continues to inspire beyond it".

"Sidhu Moose Wala wasn’t just an artist - he was a movement. This first-ever hologram tour is a groundbreaking tribute that blends technology and emotion. Fans across the world will once again feel his energy, voice, and presence - not as a memory, but as reality. Every show features 3D holographic projections synced with his original vocals, cinematic visuals, and stage effects -creating a concert that's unforgettable, immersive, and deeply emotional," it added.

Sidhu Moose Wala's death and cult following

Sidhu Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Moosewala was killed when he, along with his friend and cousin, was travelling in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa. The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen, and 295. Since his demise, his family has been releasing his songs, which have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

READ | Anupam Kher reveals why he doesn't have a biological child with Kirron Kher: 'She conceived once but then...'