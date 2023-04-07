Sidhu Moose Wala appears via deepfake in new song Mera Na, breaks the internet with 3 million views in just 2 hours

Sidhu Moose Wala in Mera Na

Ten months after his death, Sidhu Moose Wala continues to touch fans’ hearts with new music. Several of the singer’s unreleased songs were completed after his death. On Friday, one such song was released to the public. Titled Mera Na, the song immediately created a frenzy in the fans, getting a million views in under an hour.

On Friday morning, the official YouTube channel of the late rapper-singer shared the newest song Mera Na with its official video. The song features Sidhu’s vocals with rap from Burna Boy and music by Steel Banglez. The video has been directed by Navkaran Brar. The video uses VFX and deepfake technology to depict murals and paintings of the late Sidhu as singing the song.

Within 40 minutes of the song releasing on YouTube, it had crossed a million views. In two hours, it had crossed three million views and one million likes, making it the fastest Indian song to a million likes. Fans praised the song and the fan frenzy it created. One comment read, “1 million likes in just one hour. Even death can't stop his legacy. Rest in power Sidhu Bhai.”

Many fans wrote ‘legends never die’ in the comments section and said they were emotional seeing Sidhu on screen again even if it is via deepfake. “The vibe of this song is just too out of the world .... So relaxing and calm music legend never die ... He will forever live in our hearts,” read one comment. Another wrote, “I got emotional seeing him again. Even death can’t keep him away from doing what he loved.”

Sidhu Moose Wala, real name Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was a popular rapper and singer in Punjabi music, who was shot dead by gangsters from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang last May. He was 28.