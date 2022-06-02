Sidhu Moose Wala's team requests fans not to share their call recording, unreleased songs of late singer

Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala's demise has left his family and millions of fans heartbroken. Now, the team of the late singer has requested the fans to pay homage by keeping the privacy of the singer intact. Team Sidhu Moose Wala has shared two stories on Instagram with requests to avoid sharing call recordings of conversations between fans and Sidhu. Also, they have requested music labels, and producers not to release or leak any unreleased song and hand it over to Sidhu's father. If they fail to do so, then legal actions will be taken.

Check out the requests

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday.