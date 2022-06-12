Headlines

Sidhu Moose Wala's Korean fan gives heartfelt tribute to late singer, video goes viral

A Korean influencer sang late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song to such perfection, that the song instantly went viral.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

The late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is a worldwide phenomenon, and we are here with specific proof that proves our claim. From east to west, from Punjab to Asia, Sidhu Moose Wala has admirers all around the globe. Viral Bhayani shared a video where a person from Korea is paying respects to the late singer by singing his popular track with pitch-perfect fluency. 

Viral posted the video with the caption that says, "Beautiful tribute from Korea #sidhumoosewala." The video was uploaded by @mylovefromkorea17, a page handled by Neha (Indian) and Jongsoo (Korean). The duo usually create, share content related to the likes, trends, and ethnicity of the country. They are quite famous in social media, and Jongsoo is often addressed as Jiju by netizens.

As soon as the video came out, several fans of the singer reacted to it and made it viral. "Wahhhh jija jiii neha...tune Punjabi b sikha di," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Here me who can't even sing a hindi song with correct pronunciation and jiju sang a whole Punjabi song...Mic drop." A user noted, "Wow! This is best thing I am seeing on internet today. Great efforts and he did so well." A netizen added, "Wowwwwwww, Korean to Hindi to punjabi good jijuu, Neha di apne train kiya." Another netizen added, "Kinna vdiya gaya hega.... I m like....waheguru meher kro."

Yesterday, on the occasion of Sidhu's birthday, the late singer's family shared a video on his Instagram that will make you emotional. The video consists of Sidhu's childhood moments, and while watching it, you might feel a gulp in your throat.  

Watch the video

In the video, you will get to see, the little Sidhu, enjoying his childhood through vintage photos. A cute, adorable boy, living life to the fullest. Then, the video also gives us a glimpse of the grown-up singer's heart-touching moments with his mother. The 41-second video of Sidhu will make you feel emotional at the loss of the artist, and you will feel Sidhu's parents' heavy loss. The family posted the video without any caption, and truly, it doesn't need any words to describe it. For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa, Punjab. 

