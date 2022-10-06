Sidhu Moose Wala's father asks fans to identify people who are leaking late singer's unreleased songs

Balkaur Singh, Sidhu Moose Wala

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh has requested the singer's fans to identify and report anyone who leaks Shubhdeep aka Sidhu's unreleased songs or compositions. Singh shared a video on his Instagram in which he 'pleaded' people not to hurt them by leaking Sidhu's unreleased songs.

In the video, an emotional Sardar Balkaur Singh stated that Sidhu's fans have always been them, and even after they suffered the loss of Sidhu's death, the latter's fans acted responsibly. "I would request not to leak any song of our son. After Sidhu's death, we are trying to keep our son alive through his songs, lyrics, and compositions. So I ask help from Sidhu's fans in identifying people who are leaking Sidhu's hard work." Sidhu's father further stated that the culprit will have to face legal action.

Here's the video

Last month in September, Balkaur Singh Sindhu, father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was transferred from Patiala to a private hospital in Mohali on Friday afternoon. He had been admitted to a heart facility in Patiala earlier in the day. Balkaur Singh had complained of uneasiness on Thursday night and was taken to the hospital.

Balkaur is a heart patient who was previously treated by former Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi. Doctors diagnosed him with Microvascular Angina and recommended coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG). It is a treatment for coronary artery disease. Coronary artery disease (CAD) is characterised by the narrowing of the coronary arteries, which are the blood channels that give oxygen and nutrients to the heart muscle.

For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May 2023, in Punjab. Sidhu Moose Wala's killing has sent shockwaves across the nation with politicians, Bollywood actors, the Cricketing world, sportsmen and people from across all walks of life mourning his death.