Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Munawar Faruqui mourns singer's demise, says 'mere haath kaanp rahe hai'

Credit: Viral Bhayani-Sidhu Moosewala/Instagram

On Sunday, Punjabi singer-rapper turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district of Punjab. Fans are not able to believe this news, Bollywood celebs have paid a heartfelt tribute to the singer.

Indian stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has mourned the death of Sidhu Moose Wala. Munawar took to his Instagram handle and shared a post that read, “RIP LEGEND Sidhu Moose Wala.” In the caption, he wrote, “Haath kaanp rahe he ye post karte waqt. Big Loss. RIP Paaji.”

For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday in Punjab’s Mansa. He was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

The Punjab police later said that the attack that led to the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala seems to be a result of an inter-gang rivalry, and further investigations in the matter are being headed. The singer’s cousin and friend, who were also in the car, sustained injuries due to the attack.

Further, Punjab's Director General of Police VK Bhawra said that Moose Wala didn’t go out in his usual bulletproof car on Sunday, and didn’t take his still-assigned two Punjab police personnel with him when the shooting incident occurred.

The Punjab police DGP further said that according to preliminary investigations, at least three weapons were used and 30 rounds fired in the attack. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been ordered by the police to investigate the high-profile murder, he said.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma and Vishal Dadlani among others have also expressed their condolences over the 28-year-old musician`s death. (With inputs from ANI)