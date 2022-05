Sidhu Moose Wala- Balkaur Singh

The late famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's funeral took place on Tuesday, and the deceased father broke down in bidding him the final goodbye. In a heartbreaking video, we can see Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh removing his turban and crying hysterically over the loss.

Here's the video

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot on Sunday in Mansa district, Punjab.