Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh breaks silence on reports of wife Charan Kaur's pregnancy

There had been reports recently that Sidhu Moose Wala's 58-year-old mother Charan Kaur and his 60-year-old father Balkaur Singh are set to welcome their second child and become parents again. Read on to what Balkaur Singh has to say about the same.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 08:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sidhu Moose Wala with his parents/File photo
Popular rapper and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was assassinated in 2022, was the only child of his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur. There had been reports recently that his 58-year-old mother and his 60-year-old father are set to welcome their second child and become parents again.

On Tuesday, March 12, Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh broke his silence on such reports and shared a cryptic post on his Facebook account, neither confirming nor denying his wife Charan Kaur's pregnancy. He wrote in Punjabi, "We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumors going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all."

In 2022, before his untimely demise, Sidhu contested the Punjab state elections on a Congress ticket but lost lost to Aam Aadmi Party's Vijay Singla. There has been speculation that like his son, Balkaur Singh could contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Bathinda constituency, possibly on a Congress ticket. Charan Kaur had also won the Sarpanch election back in 2018.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, near his native village in the Mansa district of Punjab in 2022. He was just 28. Acoording to the police, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for Sidhu's assassination.

Moose Wala was hugely popular among the youth across north India. Several of his songs such as 295, G-Wagon, Jatt Da Muqabala, Legend, Calaboose, Panjab – My Motherland, Hathyaar, and B-Town amongst others became instant chartbusters upon release. Some of his tracks have even released posthomously and garnered millions of views on social media.

