Sidhu Moose Wala death: Mika Singh mourns late singer's demise, says 'I feel shame...'

Mika Singh with Sidhu Moose Wala

The death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has numbed the entertainment industry, and another popular singer Mika Singh has expressed grief over the late singer's death. Soon after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab, several celebrities paid condolence to the singer, and Mika Singh also did the same with an emotional message.

Mika shared a post on his Facebook with a picture of him with the deceased singer. Singh conveyed his disbelief over the news, and he even said that, unlike other times, he is feeling ashamed to be called a Punjabi. As per the reports, Canada based gangster Goldy Brar has taken the responsibility for shooting down the singer. That's why Mika made such a strong statement. In his post, Mika said, "I always say I’m proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @sidhu_moosewala killed in Punjab by Punjabi’s. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking."

Here's the post

For the unversed, Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jahawarke village of Mansa district in Punjab on Sunday. Moose Wala was shot dead while he was travelling in a jeep with two others. He was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital. The incident comes just a day after the Punjab Police removed the security cover of 424 VIPs, including Moosewala, as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture. The 28-year-old belonged to the Moose Wala village near Mansa and had given several super hit songs in the last few years.