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Sidharth Malhotra suffers leg fracture after second baby announcement, shares photo: ‘Took break a leg too seriously'

Sidharth Malhotra fractured his leg and shared a photo of his plastered limb on Instagram Story with a funny caption, days after announcing his second child with Kiara Advani.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra suffers leg fracture after second baby announcement, shares photo: ‘Took break a leg too seriously'
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Sidharth Malhotra has fractured his leg and shared the news on social media with a humorous photo of his plastered leg. The post has gone viral, with fans wishing him a speedy recovery. This injury update follows the announcement that he and his wife Kiara Advani are expecting their second child.

Sidharth Malhotra shares photo of injured leg

Sidharth Malhotra shared a photo on Instagram Story showing his fractured leg, which is fully wrapped in white plaster and bandage below the knee. He captioned the photo, "I took 'break a leg' tooo seriously", making a joke about the popular phrase used to wish actors good luck.

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The actor has not disclosed the cause of his injury or his recovery timeline, nor if it will impact his upcoming work. Following his update, fans and industry peers expressed their well-wishes on social media. This announcement follows a positive update from the Malhotra family.

Also read: Shubman Gill clinches historic 5th ICC Player of the Month award,  Shafali Verma triumphs after Asian Games

Second baby and work front

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced they are expecting their second child on October 7, sharing the news with a charming post featuring their daughter, Saraayah. In the photo, Kiara, Sidharth and their daughter are holding a tiny pair of knitted baby booties. They wrote, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."

The announcement was similar to their first pregnancy reveal last year, which also featured baby footwear. Days after the announcement, Kiara posted a carousel of photos from a family vacation. The pictures included herself, partial glimpses of her baby girl and Sidharth. She captioned it "Gratitude."

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