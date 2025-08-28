Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sidharth Malhotra-Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur: Fresh pairings Bollywood fans are still waiting for

Despite years in the industry, these Bollywood stars have never shared screen space, making their potential pairings something fans would love to see.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 04:19 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Untitled-design-1Ananya Panday, one of Gen Z’s most popular faces, and Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his intense romantic and action roles, have surprisingly never featured in a film together. Their contrasting personalities and fan bases could create an interesting on-screen dynamic if cast opposite each other.

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor

Untitled-design-2Despite buzz around them being cast together in Dostana 2, the film never took off. Fans are still waiting to see Kartik Aaryan's charm paired with Janhvi Kapoor's fresh screen presence. Their collaboration remains one of the most anticipated in Bollywood.

Sidharth Malhotra and Sara Ali Khan

Untitled-design-3Both Sidharth Malhotra and Sara Ali Khan represent the younger generation of Bollywood, yet they have not worked together until now. Interestingly, reports suggest the two are finally set to team up for the first time in an upcoming film, making it a much-awaited fresh pairing.

ALSO READ: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana: 5 Bollywood celebs who married in their 20s

Shahid Kapoor and Tara Sutaria

Untitled-design-4Shahid Kapoor has delivered memorable roles over two decades, while Tara Sutaria represents the new wave of bubbly Gen-Z performers. Their energy mix could bring fresh intrigue to any project.

Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan

Untitled-design-5Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan are both among the industry’s most celebrated actors, yet they have never co-starred in a film. While Aamir is known for his perfectionist approach and selective film choices, Deepika has delivered some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters. A project bringing them together would surely be a massive event.

