Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari OTT Release: Date, time, where to watch online

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com Param Sundari is set for an OTT release, bringing love, humour, and cultural clashes to digital audiences.

Bollywood is witnessing the romantic-comedy era with Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Released theatrically on 29 August 2025, the film blends modern themes with old-school romance, offering audiences a refreshing cinematic experience.

After entertaining fans on the big screen, the rom-com is gearing up for its digital premiere, making it easily accessible to a wider audience.

READ MORE: Param Sundari Cast Fees: Sidharth Malhotra was paid double of Janhvi Kapoor for rom-com, lead actors charged Rs..., film is made on budget of Rs...

Param Sundari OTT Release: Platform and timeline

According to a report by The Economic Times, Param Sundari will stream on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run.

The movie is expected to arrive on the platform by October 2025. While the exact streaming date is yet to be officially confirmed by the makers, this timeline suggests fans will be able to enjoy the film at home within weeks.

What is Param Sundari about?

READ MORE: Param Sundari Movie Review: Heartfelt, hilarious, and genuine - Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's film has it all

Param Sundari is a love story set against a clash of cultures, infused with humour, heartfelt emotions, and vibrant storytelling.

The narrative follows Param Sachadev (Sidharth Malhotra), a wealthy Delhi-based entrepreneur known for his restless spirit and repeated failures with startups. His father, frustrated by his lack of focus, challenges him to prove his worth. Param’s latest venture is a dating app called Soulmates, designed to use artificial intelligence to find the perfect romantic partner.

In an attempt to prove both his idea and himself, Param tries the app, which leads him to Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai (Janhvi Kapoor), a strong-willed South Indian woman from Kerala. Sundari runs her ancestral Tharavad (traditional family home) as a homestay, alongside her uncle Bhargavan Nair, who practices Kalari Payattu, the ancient martial art.

What begins as a digital experiment soon transforms into a heartfelt journey as Param and Sundari navigate their differences. His urban, North Indian, city-bred lifestyle collides with her deeply rooted traditions, sparking humour, culture clashes, and eventually, a meaningful connection.