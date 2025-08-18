Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey of Param Sundari duo

As Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor prepare for Param Sundari’s release, here's a look at their net worth, education, and career journey. From Sidharth’s Rs 105 crore fortune to Janhvi’s global acting course, both stars shine in their own ways.

Param Sundari is all set to release on August 29 and fans are not just talking about the film but also they’re also curious about its lead stars, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. From their net worth, career growth to their education background, here’s how the two compare accordingly.

Sidharth Malhotra’s net worth and education

Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly worth around Rs 105 crore. He earns through films, brand endorsements, and various investments. He charges between Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore per film and owns a luxurious flat in Mumbai. With successful brand deals and back-to-back projects, Sidharth continues to be one of Bollywood’s top earners.

On the education front, Sidharth has done his schooling from Don Bosco School and Birla Vidya Niketan in Delhi. He then pursued a commerce degree from Delhi University’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, where he also began exploring modeling.

Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012 under Karan Johar’s banner. Since then, he has starred in Ek Villain, Hasee Toh Phasee, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons, and many others. One of his biggest hits was Shershaah.



Janhvi Kapoor’s net worth and background

Janhvi Kapoor has successfully made her place in the industry with a reported net worth of Rs 82 crore. She also charges Rs 5-10 crore per film and makes additional income through endorsements, events, and her social media presence.

Janhvi had studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and later took an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. She followed in her mother Sridevi’s footsteps who was one of the finest Bollywood legends.

Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. She later starred in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Mr & Mrs. Mahi.



