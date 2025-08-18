'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

Viral video: Faissal Khan REVEALS Aamir Khan has an illegitimate child OUT of WEDLOCK after having affair with..., furious netizens react

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment

Building Scalable Intelligence in Software Systems: How Sai Charan Ponnoju Turns Engineering Insight into Research Contributions

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey of Param Sundari duo

'Amazing Act of Devotion...': A 60-year-old Beggar donates Rs 1.83 Lakh to renovate a temple

Priyanka Chopra stuns in satin emerald dress at Jonas family celebration, SEE PICS

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check out Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind while fasting

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE PICS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can no

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey of Param Sundari duo

As Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor prepare for Param Sundari’s release, here's a look at their net worth, education, and career journey. From Sidharth’s Rs 105 crore fortune to Janhvi’s global acting course, both stars shine in their own ways.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 06:13 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey of Param Sundari duo
Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey of Param Sundari duo

TRENDING NOW

Param Sundari is all set to release on August 29 and fans are not just talking about the film but also they’re also curious about its lead stars, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. From their net worth, career growth to their education background, here’s how the two compare accordingly.

Sidharth Malhotra’s net worth and education

Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly worth around Rs 105 crore. He earns through films, brand endorsements, and various investments. He charges between Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore per film and owns a luxurious flat in Mumbai. With successful brand deals and back-to-back projects, Sidharth continues to be one of Bollywood’s top earners.

On the education front, Sidharth has done his schooling from Don Bosco School and Birla Vidya Niketan in Delhi. He then pursued a commerce degree from Delhi University’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, where he also began exploring modeling.

Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012 under Karan Johar’s banner. Since then, he has starred in Ek Villain, Hasee Toh Phasee, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons, and many others. One of his biggest hits was Shershaah.

ALSO READ: Before Param Sundari, binge these 5 Sidharth Malhotra movies that prove his versatility

Janhvi Kapoor’s net worth and background

Janhvi Kapoor has successfully made her place in the industry with a reported net worth of Rs 82 crore. She also charges Rs 5-10 crore per film and makes additional income through endorsements, events, and her social media presence.

Janhvi had studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and later took an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. She followed in her mother Sridevi’s footsteps who was one of the finest Bollywood legends.

Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. She later starred in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Mr & Mrs. Mahi.

ALSO READ: Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor serves ethereal elegance in floral saree, see pics

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Tum Ho Toh' from Saiyaara movie, netizens say, 'I deleted Spotify after...', WATCH
Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Tum Ho Toh' from Saiyaara movie, netizens say...
BIG boost for Delhi-NCR, as PM Modi inaugurates 2 highway projects to decongest capital
BIG Boost for Delhi-NCR: PM Modi inaugurates 2 highways to decongest capital
Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says, 'On day of negotiations...'
Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says...
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view, private terrace, 6-car parking and more worth Rs…
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view,
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into su
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE