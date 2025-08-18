Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah to Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi: 7 Bollywood actors who played real-life characters

Bollywood has given us some unforgettable portrayals of real-life personalities. These actors didn’t just act, they lived the roles, embodying the spirit, struggles, and triumphs of the people they played. Here are seven performances where reel and real merged seamlessly.

Alia Bhatt as Gangubai (Gangubai Kathiawadi, 2022)

Alia Bhatt delivered one of her most powerful performances as Gangubai, the brothel queen of Kamathipura, who rose from vulnerability to become a fierce voice for women’s rights. Her transformation, from a naïve girl to a commanding matriarch, won immense acclaim, making her portrayal a cultural milestone in Bollywood.

Vikrant Massey as Manoj Kumar Sharma (12th Fail, 2023)

In 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey stepped into the shoes of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from repeated academic failures to crack the UPSC exams. His performance struck a chord with audiences for its authenticity and raw simplicity, bringing to life the inspiring journey of a small-town boy who refused to give up.

Rani Mukerji as Debika (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, 2023)

Rani Mukerji shone in the role of Debika, inspired by Sagarika Chakraborty, whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities. With a moving mix of vulnerability and unshakable determination, Rani captured the heart-wrenching ordeal of a mother fighting against a foreign system to be reunited with her children.

Sidharth Malhotra as Capt. Vikram Batra (Shershaah, 2021)

Sidharth Malhotra immortalised the heroic story of Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero who sacrificed his life for the nation. His performance was both emotional and patriotic, capturing the bravery, charm, and selfless courage of the soldier whose famous war cry 'Yeh Dil Maange More' continues to echo in Indian hearts.

Sonam Kapoor as Neerja Bhanot (Neerja, 2016)

Sonam Kapoor gave her career-best performance as Neerja Bhanot, the courageous flight attendant who saved hundreds of passengers during the Pan Am Flight 73 hijacking in 1986. Through her sensitive portrayal, Sonam beautifully reflected Neerja’s composure, empathy, and unmatched bravery that made her a national hero.

Janhvi Kapoor as Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, 2020)

Janhvi Kapoor took on the challenging role of Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female combat pilots in the Indian Air Force who played a crucial role during the Kargil War. Her grounded and heartfelt performance highlighted the struggles women face in a male-dominated field while celebrating Gunjan’s courage and determination.

Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (Chhaava, 2025)

Vicky Kaushal recently brought alive the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant Maratha king and son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With his commanding screen presence and meticulous preparation, Vicky portrayed the warrior’s strength, intelligence, and resilience, offering audiences a glimpse into the extraordinary life of this historical figure.