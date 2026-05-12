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'Side chick glorification': Singer Suchitra slams Trisha Krishnan after she attends Thalapathy Vijay's oath ceremony, deletes post later

Suchitra Ramadurai sparked controversy by criticising Trisha Krishnan after her appearance at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, but Trisha responded calmly with “The love is always louder.”

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 12, 2026, 10:21 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Side chick glorification': Singer Suchitra slams Trisha Krishnan after she attends Thalapathy Vijay's oath ceremony, deletes post later
Image credit: Instagram
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Actress Trisha Krishnan recently became a talking point after attending the oath-taking ceremony of Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister Vijay at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on May 10. The event came after his party’s strong victory in the 2026 state elections, and Trisha’s presence quickly caught public attention online.

Soon after, singer Suchitra Ramadurai posted a series of comments on social media that sparked controversy. In a now-deleted post that circulated widely on Reddit, she criticised Trisha’s outfit and also made sharp political and personal remarks.

She wrote, “Green money for her, and her kind of money is vomit for most people with a conscience. Side chick glorification, main chick's stony silence, mom chick's glow-up, side-chick's side chicks jumping in delight - nice poultry farm of a government we now have!”

In another remark, she commented on Vijay’s public appearance as Chief Minister, saying his “first move as CM was to reject the traditional veshti,” and added, “one can see it too, but people are too gaslit to notice.”

Despite the online criticism, Trisha Krishnan did not respond directly to the remarks. Instead, she shared pictures from the ceremony where she was seen in a saree and wrote, “The love is always louder.” She also thanked her team for styling, photography, and support.

Trisha has often been seen supporting Vijay at key moments, including a recent visit to his Neelankarai residence shortly after the election results. That visit also drew attention as it coincided with her birthday.

Over time, speculation about their relationship has continued to circulate, especially after their public appearances together, including a wedding reception where they were seen in coordinated outfits. However, both Trisha and Vijay have never publicly confirmed or denied these rumours.

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