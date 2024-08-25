Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO arrested in France at French Airport

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of physical assault

Sunita Williams salary: How much does NASA astronaut who is stuck in space earns?

Viral video: Comedy unfolds as two men battle over seat in nearly empty Delhi Metro, watch

Meet man, JEE topper, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO arrested in France at French Airport

Who is Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO arrested in France at French Airport

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of physical assault

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of physical assault

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Weightloss: 10 healthy morning drinks to lose belly fat

Weightloss: 10 healthy morning drinks to lose belly fat

7 countries with highest crime rate against women

7 countries with highest crime rate against women

Janmashtami 2024: 8 bhog offered to Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2024: 8 bhog offered to Lord Krishna

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of physical assault

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of physical assault

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies at 37 due to heart attack

Malayalam actor Nirmal Benny dies at 37 due to heart attack

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of physical assault

Alleging that Siddique sexually abused her, both physically and mentally, the actress said, "He assaulted me, both physically and mentally. Siddique is a criminal.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 08:21 AM IST | Edited by : ANI

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of physical assault
Revathy Sampath-Siddique
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Revathy Sampath has accused veteran Malayalam actor and general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Siddique, of sexual misconduct.

In a media interaction, the actress alleged that the incident happened when she was 21 years old. She stated that Siddique initially contacted her on Facebook, addressing her as "Mole," a term often used in Kerala to refer to a young girl or daughter.

"After completing my Plus Two, I had a terrible experience. Siddique sent me messages on Facebook. I had come to discuss a film. This incident occurred when I was 21 years old. He first approached me by calling me 'Mole.' There was abuse from Siddique's side. During the discussion, he sexually abused me. The face he shows now is not the one I saw back then," Revanthy said.

Alleging that Siddique sexually abused her, both physically and mentally, the actress said, "He assaulted me, both physically and mentally. Siddique is a criminal. I went through severe mental trauma. It even affected my professional life. No system stood by me. It took me a long time to speak out. After the assault, Siddique acted as if nothing had happened and stood before me like it was normal. Everyone responded as if it was a common occurrence. It felt like they all did it knowingly."

Speaking on how she managed to escape the situation, the actress added, "I ran away to escape. I responded as best as I could at that age. He said there was nothing I could do. I fled, managed to get into an auto, and escaped."
Siddique is a popular actor who has appeared in over 300 Malayalam movies. He has also acted in Tamil films such as Jana and Bhaskar Oru Rascal. 

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Angry Young Men director Namrata Rao reveals who convinced Salim-Javed for their docuseries: They had some reservations

Angry Young Men director Namrata Rao reveals who convinced Salim-Javed for their docuseries: They had some reservations

Tata Motors vs Ford: How Ratan Tata took revenge from Bill Ford after 'humiliation,' bought Jaguar-Land Rover for Rs...

Tata Motors vs Ford: How Ratan Tata took revenge from Bill Ford after 'humiliation,' bought Jaguar-Land Rover for Rs...

Centre bans 156 fixed-dose combination drugs used for fever, pain, allergies; check details

Centre bans 156 fixed-dose combination drugs used for fever, pain, allergies; check details

Meet star who was tailor, lived in chawl, now earns Rs 70 crore per film; is richer than Prabhas, Aishwarya, Rajinikanth

Meet star who was tailor, lived in chawl, now earns Rs 70 crore per film; is richer than Prabhas, Aishwarya, Rajinikanth

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, new plan with Netflix subscription and 2GB daily data, at just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, new plan with Netflix subscription and 2GB daily data, at just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

5 upcoming new car launches in India in September 2024

5 upcoming new car launches in India in September 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement