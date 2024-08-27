Twitter
Entertainment

Siddharth Rajsekar Announces ‘The Game of Change’ Docu-Fiction Movie at Reboot 3.0

‘The Game of Change’ offers a glimpse into the rich history of Nalanda University, one of the world's greatest centers of learning.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 04:33 PM IST

    At the recent Reboot 3.0 event, Siddharth Rajsekar and Meena Chabbria unveiled their ambitious docu-fiction project, ‘The Game of Change,’ set for a grand release in December. This film will be screened across cinemas in India and is poised to captivate audiences with its innovative storytelling and profound message.

    ‘The Game of Change’ offers a glimpse into the rich history of Nalanda University, one of the world's greatest centers of learning, which was tragically destroyed but now stands as a symbol of resurgence and renewal. While the film draws inspiration from Nalanda's legacy, it also serves as a powerful reflection on the future of education, emphasizing the vital role of modern-day coaches in shaping that future.

    Co-produced by Siddharth Rajsekar, a leading digital reformer and influential coach, and Meena Chabbria, the former VP of Sales for PVR India and Sri Lanka who has also collaborated extensively with Success Gyan, the movie is a testament to their shared vision of revitalizing education and empowering individuals through learning.

    Featuring notable personalities such as Blair Singer and Surendran J, the film intertwines ten powerful stories from Siddharth’s Internet Lifestyle Hub (ILH). The narrative is structured in two distinct halves: the first provides a glimpse into the vision, impact, and mission of Nalanda, while the second explores the resurgence of education in the modern world through the lens of transformative coaching.

    Success Gyan’s CEO, Surendran J, expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “Only Siddharth could bring this vision to life. I’m grateful to Meena for her support. We want to show the world that these stories will offer a great deal of hope, demonstrating what is possible through learning. People need that hope.”

    Meena Chabbria, ex-PVR & Founder of Unstoppable Angels, added, “These stories are set to leave a significant impact on people’s lives. Expect a two-hour film filled with real emotions, drama, and action. The characters are real, including Surendran, Siddharth, and Blair. It’s a Pan-India release, and we believe it will resonate deeply with audiences.”

    Siddharth Rajsekar, known for his transformative work in education and employment systems, reflected on the filmmaking process: “Creating this movie has given me a new perspective on what it takes to produce impactful cinema. We are excited about the future and are already planning sequels, Game of Change 2 & 3, where we will continue to showcase real-life superhero coach stories.”

    ‘The Game of Change’ aims to blend entertainment with inspiration, highlighting not only the enduring impact of Nalanda but also the potential for modern education to transform lives through the power of great coaching. With its release, Siddharth Rajsekar and Meena Chabbria hope to ignite hope and motivation in viewers worldwide.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
