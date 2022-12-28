Siddharth lashes out at airport security for 'harassing' his parents, calls them 'rude AF'

Siddharth

Actor Siddharth alleged that his parents were harassed by airport security staff at Madurai airport, and they were rude to the senior citizens. The Rang De Basanti star expressed his discontent on the internet and shared a snap from an empty airport with few security personnel.

On his Instagram stories, Siddharth shared the photo, and wrote, "Harassed for 20 mins at empty Madhurai airport for 20 mins. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak English. Rude AF. When we protested, they said, In India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off their power.

Here's the story

Siddharth has been quite vocal about expressing his discontent on social media. Earlier in May, when south Indian films are gaining more attention than ever before, a new term -- pan-Indian -- is being used to refer to films in regional languages that are emerging as superhits as a result of being watched by masses from across the country.

While many think that describing a film as pan-Indian is actually a compliment, actor Siddharth, who has worked in films in over five languages, including Hindi, and who enjoys a huge fan following in two of the most popular film industries of the country, believes otherwise.

Draw his attention to how south Indian films are now ruling the roost and ask him if times have changed from when people looking to get into Bollywood would first make their mark in regional films, the actor shoots back, "These are given only by the people in the middle who are watching the game. Almost 15 or 16 years ago, I gave interviews. In those days, the hot topic was cross-over cinema. When will we go to Hollywood?"

"Pan-Indian is a very disrespectful word because the term is being used to describe a regional film means there is something called an Indian film, which comes from Bollywood. That's what it means." Actor said. Siddharth has been quite active in the Tamil and Telugu films.