Siddharth accuses Tamil Nadu BJP of threatening him, his family with murder, rape, party denies allegations

On Wednesday, actor Siddharth took to his Twitter page and revealed that he has been receiving death threats after his phone number was leaked on social media pages. The actor tweeted, "My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell. Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me and my family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying. @narendramodi @AmitShah."

Siddharth further shared a screenshot of one of the comments on Facebook where his number has been leaked. He wrote, "This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me. "Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again). We might survive COVID. Will we survive these people?"

This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me. "Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again) Also read Amidst Radha Ravi's sexist comments row, Siddharth calls out Nayanthara's silence on #MeToo; Vignesh Shivan responds We might survive Covid. Will we survive these people? pic.twitter.com/dYOQMsEewi — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021

The IT cell in charge of the Tamil Nadu BJP has denied the allegations of actor Sidharth that he was threatened with murder and his family members with rape through social media including Twitter.

BJP Tamil Nadu IT wing secretary, CTR Nirmal Kumar while speaking to IANS said, "BJP workers are not involved in issuing death threats to actor Sidharth. We are in the process of supporting people with food and medicines during the Covid crisis. If he can prove that any BJP worker is involved in this, I assure you that strict action will be taken against him/her."

He added, "Party workers should not listen to people like Sidharth who are simply spending time. We stay focused on serving the public."

(With inputs from IANS)