Siddhant Chaturvedi teases Mrunal Thakur over her alleged relationship with Dhanush, says , 'Chennai wala...', leaves fans amused

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur playfully teased each other while promoting Do Deewane Seher Mein. The viral video sparked fun online chatter and Dhanush rumours, showing their off-screen friendship and exciting fans ahead of the 20 February 2026 release.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 12:55 PM IST

Siddhant Chaturvedi teases Mrunal Thakur over her alleged relationship with Dhanush, says , 'Chennai wala...', leaves fans amused
Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur recently attended an event to promote their upcoming movie Do Deewane Seher Mein. Siddhant used playful teasing during the event to make fun of Mrunal, and a video of this moment has become popular on social media. The fans are enjoying their playful exchanges.

The funny Chennai question:

The event started when a reporter asked a question about Chennai. Siddhant jokingly asked, 'Inse tha voh Chennai waala yaa mujhse tha? which means 'Was that Chennai question meant for her or me?' Mrunal replied quickly, 'No, for you,' and both of them laughed. Siddhant also teased her by saying, 'Aap kisi aur ki dulhan hain,' meaning 'You’re someone else’s bride.' Mrunal blushed but laughed along, which showed that it was all in good fun.

Why fans are talking about it:

Rumours between Mrunal Thakur and actor Dhanush led to the playful moment, which became a popular event. The Chennai question, which fans believe to be a reference to Dhanush, exists because he comes from Chennai. The dating rumours about Mrunal and Dhanush started after they appeared together at public events. Dhanush provided a positive assessment of the Do Deewane Seher Mein teaser, which created new relationship speculation between him and Mrunal. Mrunal and Dhanush have not confirmed any relationship status because Mrunal chooses to concentrate on her professional projects.

About their film:

Do Deewane Seher Mein is a romantic drama that tells the story of two people who slowly understand and connect. The movie will open in theatres on 20 February 2026, which coincides with the Valentine's week celebrations. People want to watch Siddhant and Mrunal together because they want to see how their characters will interact.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur display their off-screen friendship through their playful interactions. Their light-hearted banter gave fans a glimpse of their natural chemistry. The video created curiosity about Dhanush, but it mostly showed fans that actors like to make jokes during their promotional work. The exciting moments of the event create entertainment while they bring fans closer to the celebrities.

