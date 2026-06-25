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Shwetha Menon says she is 'neither a Sanghi nor a Commie' after AMMA resignation: 'Refused to be a puppet to anyone'

Shwetha Menon has resigned as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists amid the ongoing AMMA crisis, citing a lack of transparency, alleged character assassination, and attempts to undermine the leadership, while demanding accountability and an internal audit.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 05:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shwetha Menon says she is 'neither a Sanghi nor a Commie' after AMMA resignation: 'Refused to be a puppet to anyone'
Shwetha Menon/Instagram
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Shwetha Menon has come out to defend her decision to quit the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), stating that she stepped down out of self-respect and not weakness. Menon also alleged that she had been subjected to sustained character assassination. In a strong-worded Instagram post, the actress said she would not function as anyone's "puppet" and alleged that certain vested interests were attempting to derail investigations into the alleged irregularities of previous committees.

"I thank everyone who has stood by me. But I feel it is important that I put my words before the public myself. The reason why I resigned is because I refused to be a puppet to anyone. Even before the AMMA elections, people like Crime Nandakumar and Martin Menachery were put in front of me to spread misinformation and make fabricated allegations against me. Despite all that, I won the election with the support of the majority of AMMA members. I can assure them that I did everything to the best of my ability. Unfortunately, certain vested interests made sure that we never got the opportunity to investigate the wrongdoings of certain previous committee members," wrote Shwetha.

Menon went on to demand a comprehensive forensic audit of AMMA's accounts covering the last two terms and asserted that she was neither aligned with the BJP nor the Left and maintained that her stand was independent. "The accounts of the past two terms, including ours, should be thoroughly reviewed. A forensic audit should be commissioned to ensure complete transparency and accountability. So let me make one thing very clear. I am neither a Sanghi nor a Commie. I never attended even one function organised by the BJP-led Central Government or the previous LDF-led State Governments, even though I had all the invitations. Not before I became AMMA President. Not after I became AMMA President. I stayed away when everyone else was chasing these invitations. That decision was not out of weakness. It was out of self-respect', she added.

Notably, the executive committee governing the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), headed by Shwetha Menon, resigned on June 21 amid intense internal turmoil that led to a series of controversies and even police complaints recently.

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