Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Malayalam actors’ body AMMA

For the first time in the Malayalam Film industry, two women have scripted history by taking two important positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Actress Shwetha Menon was elected as the first female president, and Kukku Parameswaran became the first woman to be elected General Secretary. Ansiba Hassan was also elected unopposed as the Joint Secretary. Jayan Cherthala and Lakshmi Priya were selected as the vice presidents, while Unni Shivpal was elected as treasurer.

The election took place after the resignation of the previous committee, led by Mohanlal, in August 2024. The committee had resigned following the allegations of sexual harassment against some of the office bearers, including Siddique and Babu Raj, mentioned in the Hema Committee report.

Shwetha Menon competed against actor-turned-BJP leader Devan for the President's position. While Kukku Parameswaran contested veteran actor Raveendran for the General Secretary post.

“Thank you to all the family members. Media, thank you so much for coming. You were all telling till now that we need women at the head of A.M.M.A and now it has happened. Hope we will get the support," Shwetha Menon said.

In July 2025, nearly 110 nominations were filed for the 17-member executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) for the electoral battle, which currently has 500 members.

HC interim stay on Shwetha Menon case

Recently, the Kerala High Court has put an interim stay on a registered case filed against Shetha Menon, accusing her of taking up film projects and ads with obscene and vulgar content for financial gains. Shwetha approached the court to close the case, and the court has now stopped any further actions against her.

Who is Shwetha Menon?

Shwetha Menon is a celebrated actress who has won two Best Actress awards at the Kerala State Film Awards. Shwetha has acted in both Malayalam and Hindi films. She was crowned Femina Miss India Asia Pacific in 1994.

