Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Malayalam actors’ body AMMA

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

NOS vs BPH, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix clash

'Don't talk about...': Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan

Delhi: 5 killed, several injured as Humayun's Tomb complex roof collapses

From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's historic 'GOAT tour of India 2025' revealed

Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport, now set to develop cargo city in...; he is...

Meet Indian genius, who cracked IIT-JEE at 12, became India’s youngest IITian, completed PhD at 24, got job at Apple, he is now…

Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet dies

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Malayalam actors’ body AMMA

The election took place after the resignation of the previous committee, led by Mohanlal, in August 2024.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 06:43 PM IST

Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran script history, become first women to lead Malayalam actors’ body AMMA

TRENDING NOW

For the first time in the Malayalam Film industry, two women have scripted history by taking two important positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Actress Shwetha Menon was elected as the first female president, and Kukku Parameswaran became the first woman to be elected General Secretary. Ansiba Hassan was also elected unopposed as the Joint Secretary. Jayan Cherthala and Lakshmi Priya were selected as the vice presidents, while Unni Shivpal was elected as treasurer.

The election took place after the resignation of the previous committee, led by Mohanlal, in August 2024. The committee had resigned following the allegations of sexual harassment against some of the office bearers, including Siddique and Babu Raj, mentioned in the Hema Committee report.

Shwetha Menon competed against actor-turned-BJP leader Devan for the President's position. While Kukku Parameswaran contested veteran actor Raveendran for the General Secretary post.

“Thank you to all the family members. Media, thank you so much for coming. You were all telling till now that we need women at the head of A.M.M.A and now it has happened. Hope we will get the support," Shwetha Menon said.

In July 2025, nearly 110 nominations were filed for the 17-member executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A) for the electoral battle, which currently has 500 members.

HC interim stay on Shwetha Menon case

Recently, the Kerala High Court has put an interim stay on a registered case filed against Shetha Menon, accusing her of taking up film projects and ads with obscene and vulgar content for financial gains. Shwetha approached the court to close the case, and the court has now stopped any further actions against her. 

Who is Shwetha Menon?

Shwetha Menon is a celebrated actress who has won two Best Actress awards at the Kerala State Film Awards. Shwetha has acted in both Malayalam and Hindi films. She was crowned Femina Miss India Asia Pacific in 1994.

Also read: This blockbuster, made for Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 27 crore at the box office, gave Bollywood three superstars, all of whom died within 4 years of each other, they are..., film was..

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury
Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from i
Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release, becomes first ever Tamil film to...
Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release
Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: When, where the two leaders are meeting? What's on agenda?
TTrump-Putin Alaska Summit: When, where the two leaders are meeting?
After Saiyaara title track, this song from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film has also entered Spotify Top 100 Global chart
After Saiyaara title track, this song from film has also entered Spotify Top 100
Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?
Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to ...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE